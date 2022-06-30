David Wallach Discusses Calgary’s Business and Real Estate Opportunities

Mission Matters Business Podcast
·3 min read

David Wallach, President of Barclay Street Real Estate and Triumph Real Estate Group, was interviewed by Adam Torres of Mission Matters Money Podcast.

Beverly Hills , June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more than 20 years of leadership experience, real estate executive David Wallach says his aim is to educate people to make the right choices.

Listen to the full interview of David Wallach with Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Money Podcast.

How did you get started in Real Estate?

Wallach’s career began in Israel, where he worked as a broker for an insurance agency, eventually working his way up to a supervisory role at a life insurance company. Over time, he grew dissatisfied with his career path and pivoted to start his own brokerage company in April 1990.

When he moved with his family to Canada in 1999, he realized while awaiting immigration clearance that Calgary’s real estate industry was on the verge of a big boom. He decided to focus on commercial real estate instead of residential, and as of Valentine’s Day 2000, he was officially in business in Canada.

Tell us about your book, “Desire, Discipline & Determination: Lessons from Bold Thought Leaders.'

Writing a book was challenging, Wallach says, because his first language is Hebrew, and he found it tough to write well in English. However, with help and support, he completed his first book and says he’s ready for the next challenge. The book, Desire, Discipline & Determination: Lessons from Bold Thought Leaders discusses leadership mistakes he’s made and the lessons he’s learned from them, inviting emerging entrepreneurs to learn from them as well and avoid those missteps for themselves.

Tell us about your radio show, “Calgary Next.”

Building on several years of experience with a previous radio program, Wallach approached a friend at a local radio station in the first year of the pandemic when everything was shut down, requesting help with a new show where he could talk to businesspeople and let people know about business prospects in Calgary. Over the past year, the show has hosted interviews with local entrepreneurs across a broad range of sectors from entertainment to health to information technology. One of the Calgary Next’s goals, he says, is to support local businesses to help with their brand visibility.

What's next for you and your ventures?

Wallach says the plan for Barclay Real Estate is to increase its market share, and he’s looking for more people to engage with Triumph Real Estate Investment Fund. The radio show, Calgary Next, will continue producing new content, and he plans to start another radio show in the future.

To learn more, visit www.barclaystreet.com or www.triumphref.com. To contact David directly, email dwallach@barclaystreet.com or dwallach@triumphref.com.

