David and Victoria Beckham's 'escape' in the countryside - best looks around their home

Victoria and David Beckham opened the doors to two of their three beautiful homes over the course of their Netflix documentary, BECKHAM - their jaw-dropping London abode and their idyllic home in the Cotswolds.

In episode three, David explained that his countryside bolthole is his "escape" away from the rest of the world, and he spoke about the cheeky reason he has one particular favourite part of the property...

The most recent addition to their Cotswolds home is a £50,000 safari-style tent which David admits he loves to spend time cooking in. The grand entertaining space has been installed near a lake on their property and is just perfect for entertaining or relaxing when Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper get together.

Combined with an Estonian-style sauna, plunge pool, football pitch and swimming pool, it is one of many amazing amenities within the grounds of the luxurious barn conversion, which is now estimated to be worth £12million. Keep scrolling for a full tour…

While Romeo previously had his own tennis court on the estate, it has since been converted into a football pitch. On the sides, David has installed a wooden viewing platform so friends and family can watch and cheer along from the side-lines whenever there is a match happening.

a teenage couple embrace in an outdoor pool on a sunny day with a walled garden in the background

We got a first look at the family's incredible outdoor swimming pool when Romeo joined his girlfriend Mia for a swim in July 2020. It appears to be located within a hidden walled garden with a wooden gate leading to the rest of the estate, and has colourful plants and trees in a border behind it.

david wears blue next to cruz in yellow in front of a dining room table

The former Spice Girl star posed for a selfie in the mirror of her home office, which is designed with geometric hardwood flooring and exposed brick walls with one formed of floor-to-ceiling windows with brown floor-length curtains. For seating, there are two mustard yellow velvet armchairs, while a wooden desk sits at the far end of the room against the window.

Victoria keeps a table lamp and a vase of flowers on the desk, and there is an additional black metal floor lamp in one corner. A large olive green rug adds warmth to the space.

victoria wears hotpants and partially sits on a high stool in a huge openplan kitchen with bare stone work

Victoria shared a rare look inside the family kitchen when she worked from home during the coronavirus lockdown. The beautiful space has exposed brick walls and bottle green cabinets with wooden worktops and copper pans hanging from the ceiling. A chandelier adds a glamorous finishing touch.

a lopsided photo of a partially eaten pizza on a table with a pizza oven a few meters away

The perfect place to cook up a feast, the kitchen features a wood-burning pizza oven, a large wooden dining table and green fitted cabinets.

victorial beckham sips from a mug surrounded by shelves full of jars in a pantry

Victoria revealed a look inside the home's meticulously organised pantry, with shelves arranged according to each specific kind of condiment.

a women wearing a pink suit holds a baby as a girl stands next to her wearing a cape with a long dining table in sight near a window

Fans got a peek inside the family dining room when guests including Eva Longoria gathered for Harper and Cruz's baptism before Christmas 2019. The room has a long wooden dining table with a striking chandelier hanging overhead, with exposed brick walls and a fireplace at one end.

a six year old boy smiles in a room filled with gifts wrapped in silber paper and large metallic helium balloons shaped like a 6 float overhead

Romeo also celebrated his 16th birthday in the dining room. The teenager sat on a patterned rug in front of their long wooden dining table, which is lined by wooden and leather-backed chairs.

The other side of the room appears to have a mezzanine balcony level, while glass doors lead out into the garden, making it ideal for summer dinner parties.

brooklyn wearing all brown and sips a dink in front of a fireplace

The living roomfeatures an exposed brick wall surrounding the fireplace and wooden beams running across the low ceilings, where spotlights have also been integrated for extra light. It looks like the perfect spot for a cosy night in, with lots of candles positioned both by the fireplace and on a tray on the wooden coffee table, with green tartan carpets adding an unexpected finishing touch.

The family home has two leather benches where Brooklyn or the rest of the family can sit and relax by the fire. David and Victoria have placed a gold candelabra next to the fireplace.

a pet with rose petals placed in a heart shape with two soft toys in the centre

The fashion designer gave fans a peek inside her and David's bedroom after receiving a sweet surprise from Harper, a heart made from petals on top of their white duvet cover, and two soft toys in the centre.

cruz lounges on a bed wearing a vintage style T shirt

Cruz's bedroom features white-washed wooden panelling on the walls, and a plain white duvet cover with dark piping around the edges.

David and Victoria's relationship timeline

(Photo: Getty Images)

1997 – The couple meet in the Manchester United players' lounge – and it is reportedly love at first sight.

1998 – David pops the question on 25 January with a three-carat, marquise-cut sparkler from Boodle and Dunthorpe.

1999 – The duo tie the knot in July, four months after the arrival of their first child, Brooklyn.

2002 – Second son Romeo is born in London on 1 September.

2003 – Allegations of an affair between David and his PA, Rebecca Loos, surface

2005 – Third son Cruz is born on 20 February.

2011 – First daughter, Harper Seven, is born on 10 July.

2017 – Eighteen years after they married, the couple renew their wedding vows in January.

brooklyn looks at the camera and high wooden beamed ceilings with white panelling looms above

Romeo also has wooden panelling on the walls of his bedroom, which shows the heritage of their house – a barn conversion.

david wears a flat cap and sits outside on a bench in front of large wooden huts with semi circle windows

Retired England footballer splashed out on an incredible investment for their country home; a cabin that houses a sauna and steam room for the ultimate relaxation.

brooklyn cruz and beckham smile at the camera with a barbeque in the background as brooklyn weilds a spatula

David and Victoria have been particularly focused on transforming the garden at their Cotswolds home, enlisting a Chelsea Flower Show winner to fulfil their vision of creating a "fairytale" garden complete with its own natural swimming pond and garden. It also appears to have sprawling lawns and a great outdoor seating area where the family can enjoy al fresco dinners and barbecues together in the summer.

the beckham family comprising of three boys a girl and two parents wear neutral hues as the pose in front of a grand farmhouse style cottage

The Cotswolds home has a spacious outdoor area, including a gravel driveway lined by trees and plants. Eventually, David and Victoria want to add an orchard and croquet lawn to their garden at the property.

