David and Victoria Beckham's Cutest Throwback Photos

See all of the power couple's most adorable moments from the early days of their relationship

John Giles - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Victoria and David Beckham

Power couple David and Victoria Beckham have spent the past 26 years madly in love.

According to the singer-turned-fashion designer, she found "love at first sight" when she met the former Manchester United player in 1997. Since then, they've traveled the world together, building a family as parents and defying any doubts about their commitment to each other. On their 23rd wedding anniversary in 2022, Victoria joked about their naysayers on Instagram.

"They say he isn't funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn't last 😂 ," she wrote alongside a photo of them laughing together. "Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!"

See all of "Posh" and "Becks'" cutest throwback photos from over the years.

She Said Yes

Dave Hogan/Getty David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

The Spice Girls singer and the pro footballer began dating in 1997 and were engaged about a year after. Nearly two decades later, Victoria looked back on her earliest days with David in an essay addressed to her younger self for Vogue.

"While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He's not even in the first team at this stage — you are the famous one.)," she recalled. "And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you."

While they didn't wed until the summer of 1999, the Beckhams-to-be didn't hide their engagement at all. After announcing the news, Victoria, who was 23 at the time, put her ring on full display for photographers as she and David, then 22, kissed outside their hotel in the U.K.

Love in the Air

In honor of Valentine's Day 2022, Victoria shared a glimpse back in time to their sweet days as jet-setting fiancés.

Story continues

"1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later ❤️," Posh Spice captioned a photo of her hugging David, who wore a Yankees baseball cap. She continued, "Taken on the day we found out I was pregnant with @brooklynbeckham! I love you @davidbeckham ❤️"

A Family Grows

David Jones - PA Images/PA Images via Getty David and Victoria Beckham with their son Brooklyn

A few months before their wedding, Victoria and David became parents when they welcomed their first son, Brooklyn (pictured here with his parents at his 2nd birthday party in 2001). They went on to welcome three more little ones: their sons Romeo and Cruz were born in 2002 and 2005, respectively, and their daughter Harper Seven arrived in 2011.

'Love at First Sight'

David and Victoria Beckham Dave Hogan/Getty

In Victoria's Vogue letter to her 18-year-old self, she recalled meeting David and noted that "love at first sight does exist."

"It will happen to you in the Manchester United players' lounge," she wrote. "Although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy."

Vacation Days

As another sweet Valentine's Day tribute, Victoria shared a throwback from a getaway the duo took together in 1999. They kept it casual in tank tops and caps as they enjoyed what appears to be a summer day out on the water.



Way Back When

The retired soccer star also offered up an old photo in honor of Feb. 14, 2023. His throwback Instagram shows their younger selves — David with his shaggy blonde locs and Victoria wearing her cropped hair pinned back — enjoying a romantic candlelit dinner outside.

Fashion Flashback

Justin Goff\UK Press via Getty David and Victoria Beckham

To this day, the duo dons matching outfits and looks adorable while doing it. But looking back on this specific night in 1999, Victoria thinks matching leather ensembles may not have been the wisest choice for the occasion.

"It haunts me, it does haunt me, but I love it," she said on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in October 2022. "We were wearing Gucci [and] it was a Versace dinner, which is inappropriate in itself."

Still, the fashion designer can appreciate the wholesome aspect of their style faux pas: "We really thought about it and there was a naïveté to it that was just so sweet," she told Cohen.

Always Together

Justin Goff\UK Press via Getty David and Victoria Beckham

Ever on trend — as seen in this stylish snap from a London film screening — the couple finally tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle outside Dublin. Their infant son Brooklyn was the ring bearer, and after the ceremony, the bride, groom and son changed into matching eggplant-colored attire for the reception.

Team of Two

Brian Rasic/Getty David and Victoria Beckham

From the soccer field to the recording studio, the Beckhams have supported each other throughout their careers. David showed his wife some love at the release event for her single "Out of Your Mind" with Dane Bowers and the U.K. duo True Steppers in 2000.

White Hot

Kevin Winter/Getty David and Victoria Beckham

Over the years, the Beckhams have spent many date nights on red carpets at some of the hottest events around the world. In 2003, their dazzling white getups stole the show at that year's MTV Movie Awards.

Power Couple

James Devaney/WireImage David and Victoria Beckham

Even when they're not wearing entirely twin outfits, the smart-dressers manage to tie their looks together. David's gold chains matched Victoria's glittering mini-dress at a dinner in their honor hosted by Anna Wintour in the early aughts.

Love Abroad

Dusko Despotovic/Corbis via Getty David and Victoria Beckham

The Brits and their two boys relocated to Spain in 2003, when David signed a four-year contract with Real Madrid. There, they welcomed baby Cruz in 2005 before moving to Los Angeles in 2007, as the midfielder signed with the L.A. Galaxy.

Focused on Family

Bruno Vincent/Getty David and Victoria Beckham

Ahead of their West Coast adventure, Victoria told PEOPLE that she was looking forward to bringing their troop of kids to California.

"It will be especially nice for the children," she said at the time. "To be able to be outdoors so much of the time will be wonderful."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.