David and Victoria Beckham widely criticised over underage son’s ‘dreadful’ photoshoot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maanya Sachdeva
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • David Beckham
    David Beckham
    English soccer player
David and Victoria Beckham (Getty Images)
David and Victoria Beckham (Getty Images)

David and Victoria Beckham have drawn criticism from fans on social media over their 17-year-old son Cruz’s latest photoshoot.

Victoria shared pictures from the photoshoot with i-D magazine on Instagram on Monday (21 February), a day after Cruz turned 17.

One of five cover stars for the magazine’s “Out of Body” issue, a bubblegum pink-haired Cruz has been photographed shirtless, wearing white boxers and jeans pulled down to his ankles, in one look.

The image is strikingly similar to a past image of his football superstar father, David Beckham, when he graced the cover of The Homme Plus magazine in May last year.

Both the Beckhams were photographed by renowned American photographer Steven Klein.

After Cruz’s “proud” popstar-turned-entrepreneur mother Posh Spice uploaded pictures of her teenage son on Instagram, fans called her out over the “scary” and “sad” stills.

One Instagram user wrote: “I don’t wanna see a 17-year-old like that.”

Another called the shoot “Dreadful” considering he’s still underage.

Noticing Cruz’s butterfly tattoo, other users called out his parents for allowing it – especially considering it is illegal to get tattooed before the age of 18 in the UK.

“Nice to see his parents breaking the law by letting their son have tattoos under age,” one comment read.

The senior Beckham also posted i-D’s pictures of Cruz on his own Instagram account and he was similarly criticised over the “weird” photos.

One social media user said: “Just weird rich people s***”

In the interview, Cruz revealed that he is pursuing a career in music after briefly contemplating playing football professionally like his father.

Despite winning a contract with Arsenal football club, Cruz said his heart was set on becoming a musical superstar.

The Beckhams have three other children: Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Harper, 10.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • David Beckham celebrates son Cruz's 17th birthday with video revealing his musical skills

    "You have some talent there!"

  • Tom Cruise’s former manager claims actor had ‘terrible’ temper: ‘It would boil up and explode’

    ‘It was like something was smouldering and it would boil up and explode. I put it down to his insecurity’

  • The COVID-19 vaccine booster isn't a priority for some British Columbians. Why?

    It's been nearly four months since B.C. began administering COVID-19 booster doses, but some British Columbians are in no rush to get one. Invites for booster doses are sent out about six months after a person received their second dose. As of Feb. 14, the province says 58 per cent of British Columbians who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have received a booster. That's 69 per cent of those who have been invited to get one, resulting in 2.5 million booster shots administered in the

  • Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate Youngest Son Cruz's 17th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'

    The couple's youngest son rang in his 17th birthday with loved ones and a Billie Eilish-themed cake

  • Cruz Beckham Shows Off Pink Buzz Cut and Tattoos on First Magazine Cover, Making Mom Victoria 'So Proud'

    The aspiring recording artist, who just turned 17, said he got plenty of practice posing thanks to family vacation photo shoots: "Mum takes hundreds of pictures," he tells i-D magazine

  • Megan Fox Wore a Pantsuit Without a Shirt Underneath

    Bras as tops forever.

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Pickleball is one of Canada's fastest-growing sports. But the paddle and ball can make a racket

    Pickleball has been a blessing for some during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering up exercise, fresh air, and a chance to socialize outdoors. But for some who live near pickleball courts, the cacophony that comes with the burgeoning sport can be a curse. Many pickleballers play their sport on reconfigured outdoor tennis courts. The sport has ties to tennis, but uses a paddle instead of a racket, and a hard ball instead of a fuzzy tennis ball. The results can be noisy. Connie Ball, who lives near pi

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Family, NHL stars laud Marie-Philip Poulin's scoring prowess in gold-medal games

    Marie-Philip Poulin's clutch performance in another gold-medal game had all of hockey talking Thursday as her own family members tried to explain how she keeps rising to the challenge in big moments. Poulin, 30, led with two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist as Canada regained its status as Olympic women's hockey champions with a 3-2 win over the United States. “For us, it’s almost normal now,” joked brother Pier-Alexandre Poulin in a phone interview. “It’s impressive.” The Canadia

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —

  • Knicks' Obi Toppin wins dunk contest as others struggle

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The latest from All-Star Saturday: Obi Toppin won the slam dunk contest, earning a 47 on his final dunk when he needed to do little more than put the ball in the basket after Juan Toscano-Anderson couldn't on his previous try. In a disappointing finish to All-Star Saturday, the four dunkers occasionally left the judging panel of Hall of Famers with expressionless looks on their faces. Toppin, the New York Knicks forward, beat Golden State's Toscano-Anderson in the final round to

  • Maple Leafs home misery against Blues continue with 6-3 defeat

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to struggle at home against the St. Louis Blues. Veterans Brandon Saad, captain Ryan O'Reilly and Pavel Buchnevich scored unanswered goals in the third period to push the Blues to a 6-3 win at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday and improve their record to 14-1-2 in their last 17 trips to Toronto, dating back to April 1, 1998. The Blues gave the Maple Leafs fits off the rush all game, utilizing their speed off the counter-attack. "We knew that they were going

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Britain, Japan to play for Olympic women's curling gold

    BEIJING (AP) — The British will have two chances to win a gold medal in curling, a sport that is Scottish in every way — except the Olympic results. A day after the British men clinched their berth in the finals, Eve Muirhead's foursome joined them with a 12-11, extra-end victory over defending Olympic champion Sweden. The British women — actually, every player on all of Britain’s curling teams is from Scotland, and so are the rocks they use in competition — will play Japan in Sunday's gold meda