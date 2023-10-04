David and Victoria Beckham Share Cute Dance Moment at Netflix Doc Premiere: ‘Still Making Her Laugh’

The soccer star's Netflix docuseries 'Beckham' premiered in London on Tuesday

David Beckham/Instagram Victoria Beckham, David Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham still have the look of love!

On Wednesday, the Inter Miami co-owner, 48, shared a snap with his wife, 49, after the premiere of his Netflix docuseries Beckham, which tells the story of his life and career. The couple appeared to be in great spirits as David held onto Victoria’s hand while she displayed a beaming smile.

“Still making her laugh with my dancing 26 years on 😂 love you @victoriabeckham & thank you for being there for Dad last night kiddie’s ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” David wrote in his caption. “@brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ❤️ sorry about dads moves ❤️.”

Sharing the same picture on her Instagram page, Victoria wrote: “Still making me laugh and I’m still teaching @davidbeckham to dance 😂.”

“We all love you so much and are so proud of you. @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven,” she added.

David and Victoria were joined by all four of their children — Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, — at his Netflix doc premiere in London on Tuesday. Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz Beckham and Romeo’s girlfriend Mia Regan were also in attendance.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram From Left: Joanne Beckham, Sandra Beckham, Victoria Beckham

The Beckham star wore a dark navy suit with a white shirt and blue tie for the event, while Victoria donned a white suit with a black and gold clutch bag.

Sharing snaps from her night on her Instagram story on Wednesday, Victoria posed with her mother-in-law Sandra Beckham, as well as her sister-in-law Joanne Beckham. “Kisses @jojobeckham @sandra_beckham49,” Victoria wrote over the photo as all three ladies wore stylish pantsuits.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram From Left: Brookyln Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Harper Beckham, Cruz Beckham

Victoria also shared photos of her four children smiling together, as well as an emotional photo of Brooklyn and David sharing a sweet father-son hug.

At the premiere of Beckham, David gave his insight into the Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce dating rumors. "Taylor is an amazing talent and she’s an amazing person, and she deserves to be happy,” he told PEOPLE.

"It’s the same with me and Victoria. We’ve been together now 26 years, almost three decades,” he added. “We’ve got amazing kids, we’ve built businesses, but we make time for each other."

