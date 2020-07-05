David & Victoria Beckham mark their 21st anniversary with romantic throwbacks
Victoria and David Beckham's relationship continues to stand the test of time, as the couple celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary this weekend.
The couple famously got married in 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland, and have been inseparable ever since. In honour of the momentous anniversary, both Beckhams took to social media to share their love with the world.
Victoria captioned a slideshow of romantic moments captured with her husband set to Elton John's "Something About the Way You Look Tonight".
"Happy Anniversary @davidbeckham," the fashion designer wrote. "I can't believe it has been 21 years since we said “I do”. Four children, four dogs, so much laughter and I love you more each day. xxxxxx."
Meanwhile, David revealed on Instagram: "Well about 23 years ago I was sat in a room with Gary Neville and the spice girls were on the TV and I turned around to him and said 'ohhhh I like that one in the little black catsuit' who would have thought that all these years later we are celebrating 21 years of marriage and have 4 of the most beautiful and perfect kids.. Thank you & Happy Anniversary I Love You @victoriabeckham."
One of the couple's sons, Brooklyn Beckham, shared a wedding snap of his parents and wrote: "Happy anniversary mum and dad, I love you soooo much."
Cruz Beckham shared a different wedding photo and wrote: "Happy anniversary mum and dad love you lots."
