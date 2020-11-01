Victoria’s Creepy And David’s Cute As The Beckhams Go All Out To Celebrate Halloween In Spooky Style

Victoria and David Beckham weren’t going to let a global pandemic get in the way of the celebrating Halloween this year.

In fact, the couple went all out to make this year’s Halloween one to remember.

But Victoria and David had decidedly different approaches to the festivities.

Victoria opted for gothic chic in a vampish black dress and skeleton hand belt, which she completed with a Pennywise mask. Well they are very on trend this year.

Captioning the snap, Victoria wrote: “Check out Mrs Adams!! X I love you @davidbeckham x Happy Halloween.”

David, on the other hand, favoured cute over creepy and went for a pumpkin-print jumper and fangs, which he coordinated with his daughter, Harper.

To complete the look, the couple used dry ice, twinkling lights and carved pumpkins around their home in LA.

Earlier this week it was reported that the Beckhams and their brood are set to be the subject of a £16 million fly-on-the-wall Netflix documentary.

The film, which will reportedly be co-produced by David Beckham’s Studio 99, will chart the couple’s relationship and rise to international fame.

Archive footage will include old videos of birthdays, Christmas holidays and special occasions, as well as the couple’s early dates.

Netflix has yet to confirm if the reports are true.

READ MORE:

Victoria Beckham Can't Resist Poking Fun At Husband David's Throwback Photo-Shoot On Instagram

David Beckham Gets His Miami Vice On For Hilarious 80s-Inspired Sketch With James Corden

David And Victoria Beckham Celebrate Romeo's 18th Birthday With Some Candid Family Snaps

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.