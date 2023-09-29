David and Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Harper Helped Her Dad With His Makeup Before Her Mom’s Fashion Show

Paris Fashion Week 🤝 Beckham family vacation.

As if we needed another reminder that the Beckhams aren’t exactly your average family, several members of the bunch (see: David, Harper, and Cruz) recently stepped out for a mini reunion in support of Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show — and the family’s patriarch just shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at all that went into such a glamorous outing.

On Friday, David posted a short video on his Instagram account that saw him getting glam ahead of the show courtesy of his 12-year-old daughter, Harper. In the clip, the duo sang along to Taylor Swift’s hit single, “Style,” while Harper added makeup and setting spray to her dad’s face. While the former soccer star sported a sharp navy blue suit in the video, his daughter went a breezier route by wearing a plain white slip dress and matching pearl earrings.

“Do you know all the words?” David asked, to which Harper answered, “Yeah!” while grinning.

“My little makeup artist is good & has a great playlist 🎶 @taylorswift,” Beckham captioned the post. “We are on our way mummy @victoriabeckham ❤️”

Upon arriving at the event, the duo was joined by Cruz Beckham, who wore a denim-on-denim jacket, blue jeans, and a white T-shirt paired with neon green Converse sneakers.

During the show, Victoria Beckham was also sure to show off her OOTD by walking the runway in a plunging black blouse paired with matching slacks and a gold belt (likely all from her womenswear SS24 line). She added simple black heels to round out the look, and she wore her brunette hair down in soft waves with a middle part.

Read the original article on InStyle.