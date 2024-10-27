David Trezeguet on today’s Derby D’Italia: “If Juventus win, it sends a strong signal”

Former Juventus striker David Trezeguet has suggested that if Juve beat Inter in the Derby D’Italia today, it would send a big signal to the rest of the league about the Bianconeri’s growth under Thiago Motta.

Inter and Juve lock horns today, with Simone Inzaghi’s side at second and Juve at third. There is only a one-point gap between the two sides, with Napoli currently running away at the top of the table. The Partenopei are five points clear at the top of the league and any result in the Derby D’Italia could help them a lot.

Trezeguet, who played over 200 times for the Old Lady recently spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport about the game later today and had things to say about the clash.

He said: “If Juve wins at San Siro, it sends a strong signal not only to Inter but to the rest of the league.”

The former France international was also asked about who the favourite for the Scudetto are and he hailed Inter for the tag.

“Inter remains the strongest and most complete, but Antonio (Conte)’s Napoli will fight until the end: you can already see his hand in the Azzurri. Juve has started an interesting journey with Thiago Motta, it started well and will have to stay in the wake of Napoli and Inter ready to take advantage of it. I see Milan behind these three.”

Trezeguet also spoke of how Juve can react to the recent loss to Stuttgart and he is hoping that Dusan Vlahovic scored against Inter.

“In Milan we have always played excellent matches, the Derby d’Italia is a night in itself. The best memory is from 2007-08, when we returned to Serie A after Calciopoli: we beat Inter 2-1 with goals from me and Camoranesi. A special victory for the fans, who have cared even more about this match since the season in Serie B. This time we hope Vlahovic scores.”

A win for Juve can take them two points above the Nerazzurri but a win for Inzaghi’s side can take them four points clear of their rivals from the north.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN