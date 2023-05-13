David Tennant Returns in Trailer for ‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Specials

David Tennant’s Doctor is back in a trailer for three upcoming “Doctor Who” specials celebrating the 60th anniversary of the popular TV series.

“Why did this face come back to say goodbye?” Catherine Tate’s Donna asks in a tease of the pair’s reunion. Tennant was the 10th actor to portray the Doctor and did so from 2005 to 2010, while Tate made her debut in 2006 and returned from 2008 to 2010 as his companion. In Donna’s final episode, the Doctor wiped her memory in order to save her life.

The three specials that star Tennant and Tate and air later this year are called “The Star Beast,” “Wild Blue Yonder” and “The Giggle.”

Russel T. Davies is at the helm of “Doctor Who” at this point, and the 14th Doctor – played by Ncuti Gatwa – debuts later this year as well.

It’s unclear how much crossover Gatwa’s character will have with these new specials, but longtime fans of “Doctor Who” are no doubt heartened to see Tennant and Tate back in their roles.

New episodes of “Doctor Who” will air outside the U.K. and Ireland exclusively on Disney+, shifting away from its current home of BBC America and AMC+ and marking a first for the series. The BBC will continue hosting new episodes of the beloved series in its native U.K. and Ireland.

Watch the trailer for the “Doctor Who” specials in the video above.

Also Read:

‘Doctor Who’ Adds Jonathan Groff to Ncuti Gatwa Season