David Tennant Blasts ‘F***wit’ Tories In Brutal Take Down On The Last Leg

David Tennant let the Tory party know exactly what he thought of them during an appearance on The Last Leg on Friday night.

The Doctor Who star didn’t hold back during a discussion on the Channel 4 show about Rishi Sunak’s first 100 days as prime minister, which has seen widespread strikes from nurses, paramedics, teachers, rail staff and more.

The actor began: “After everything that’s gone on through the pandemic, the nurses are going on strike to be paid for what they’re worth – it makes you want to spit, doesn’t it?

“And you’ve got Rishi going, ‘Listen we’d love to give them a pay rise, but unfortunately, mad Queen Liz put the economy in a dumpster fire, so my hands are tied’.”

David Tennant castling the Tories ‘fuckwits’ as if I couldn’t love this man more https://t.co/oHJILlw2cI — Ricky (@ConfusedRicky) February 4, 2023

The Scottish star was quick to clarify that he was talking about former PM LIz Truss and not the late monarch, who died last year.

“Woah, I nearly ended up in the tower!” he joked, before adding: “The Liz that nobody liked.”

He continued: “It’s the lack of accountability

“They’re going, ’There’s nothing we can do, because the last Prime Minister has nothing to do with us fucked it all up.

“They’re all the same team of fuckwits.”

The actor’s comments went down well with those watching at home…

David Tennant went on The Last Leg and called the Tories arseholes, accidentally insulted the dead Queen, impersonated Adam Hills with a bad wig, won himself a role in Weird Al's next movie, and got sold to Michael Sheen. Absolute legend — Quite Unlikely Screencaps (@QU_screencaps) February 3, 2023

David Tennant on @TheLastLeg#lastleg this is why I love the guy (apart from his insanely magnificent acting and very sensible political opinions)

He's happy to take the p*** out of himself 🤣 — Karen (@Liklesis) February 3, 2023

i think if somebody asks me why i love david tennant i’ll just direct them to this ep of the last leg — finn ?! (@finneffable) February 3, 2023

David Tennant needs to be promoted to series regular on The Last Leg — Calum Smillie (@SmillieBoii) February 3, 2023

David also won praise from viewers for wearing a non-binary pin badge...

david tennant wearing a non-binary pin on the last leg (2023) pic.twitter.com/BZHfGURSod — david tennant archive : 💭 (@thinktennant) February 3, 2023

David Tennant on The Last Leg with his lil non binary pin, I truly adore him — abs 🏳️⚧️🏴☠️ (@abs_kebabs_) February 4, 2023

david tennant wore the enby pride pin on the last leg and i love him with my whole heart — gee ☠ (@ghostwolfisreal) February 3, 2023

David Tennant wearing his little badge on the last leg is the most wholesome thing — Jess GOT RYAN’S GUITAR PICK (@http_Jess63) February 3, 2023

The Last Leg airs Fridays at 10pm on Channel 4.

