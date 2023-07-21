David Tennant addresses potential Marvel return as Kilgrave

Netflix

Doctor Who star David Tennant has skirted around the question of whether he will be returning anytime soon to the Marvel universe as controlling supervillain Kilgrave.

Tennant tormented former superhero and private investigator for hire Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) in the popular TV series.



His character came to his demise when Jones tricked him into thinking he controlled her in an epic scene where his powers increased to a citywide controlling level, only for her to break her trance-like state and snap his neck.

However, as a super-powered killer, did he really die?

Fans were shocked when Netflix ended the show's run along with all shows in the Daredevil sphere.



Speaking to Comic Book while on a promotional tour for Good Omens season two, he remained tight-lipped on rejoining the Marvel universe.

When asked if he would play Kilgrave again following his returns to Doctor Who and Good Omens, he said: "From your mouth to Kevin Feige's ear."

He took a beat to reply but kept his cool when he answered.

The interviewer suggested putting the idea out into the universe, to which he replied: "Yeah, yeah, yeah. Great. Very good."

Charlie Cox's Daredevil has made a resurgence in several new Marvel outings, so what's not to say that Jessica Jones and, therefore, Kilgrove could not return?

Daredevil ended in 2018 but he has since appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) lawyer in 2021 and as both a lawyer and love interest in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in 2022.

He is also set to land on the small screen again in a series titled Daredevil: Born Again.

As well as Cox returning as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, series regular Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role of villain Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Kingpin also made a guest appearance in Disney +'s Hawkeye.



The new cycle of Daredevil will see old characters return and some recast as well as some new ones, and fans will have to wait and see if Kilgrove makes an appearance.

Tennant plays Crowley in Good Omens and will join Michael Sheen's Aziraphale in the hit Prime Video series, with season two premiering on July 28.

Jessica Jones is streaming on Disney+ in the UK and US.

Good Omens season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video, where season 2 will premiere on July 28.

