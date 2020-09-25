David’s Tea carries pumpkin, chai and pie flavors to get you in the fall mood

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I know that pumpkin spice may the kryptonite for some of you tea and coffee sippers, but for me, chai is where it’s at. Luckily, the David’s Tea Fall 2020 collection recently hit the brand’s site where there’s a flavor for you and me.

The line is serving up spice in a bunch of different fall flavors. As a heavy tea drinker, chai tea happens to be my favorite. The flavors from the David’s Tea Fall 2020 collection holds one of the biggest chai collections in the world. With flavors like Pumpkin Chai returning to put you in the mood to watch the Halloweentown movies and Butterscotch Chai to give you something sweet, there’s a flavor here for everyone.

One thing to note about this fall lineup is that you really don’t need a sweetener for most flavors. The Sweet Potato Pie might be my favorite because it truly smells and tastes like a Thanksgiving sweet treat. Also, if you’re a sucker for something caramel, the line doesn’t skip out here either. The brand’s Salted Caramel Oolong tastes rich in caramel but also leaves a toasted oat flavor in your mouth. For those who are still on the pumpkin bandwagon, the brand has a plethora of other flavor profiles — even a Pumpkin Pie Matcha.

Loose Tea Accessories

I will say, if you don’t like loose tea, then this line may not be for you. However, you can snag an easy-to-use Nordic mugs, a tea infuser and a spoon to build your perfect scoop of tea. Also, every bag of the David’s Tea Fall 2020 collection is offered in 2 oz, 4 oz and 10 oz quantities (starts at $10.98) that will tell you how many cups of tea you’ll get in each.

Something delicious for fall can give you those cozy weather vibes you’re looking for. Here are some of the best fall flavors in the David’s Tea collection.

