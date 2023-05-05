David Spitz Exits as Lionsgate Distribution Chief, Kevin Grayson to Replace

Veteran Lionsgate film distribution chief David Spitz is exiting the company and will be replaced by former STX Distribution veteran Kevin Grayson, Adam Fogelson, Vice Chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group announced on Friday.

Grayson was previously the President of Distribution at STX Entertainment. During his tenure, the oversaw all of the studio’s films, including “Hustlers,” “Bad Moms,” “The Gift,” “Den of Thieves” and the Golden Globe-winning (for Jodie Foster) “The Mauritanian.”

Spitz has played a leadership role at the company since 2003. In that near-20-year run, he has shepherded the distribution strategies for various entries in the “Saw” series, the “Expendables” movies, the “Now You See Me” duology, the “Hunger Games” franchise, the final “Twilight” film and the “John Wick” movies along with copious Tyler Perry-produced (and often directed) melodramas. His run of hits also includes Oscar-winning flicks like “La La Land,” “Precious” and “Crash” along with the rare blockbuster documentary “Fahrenheit 9/11” along with the likes of “Wonder” and “Knives Out.”

“David has been an incredibly valued leader of Lionsgate’s distribution business for nearly 20 years,” Fogelson said in a statement. “He is highly regarded throughout the industry and has been enormously helpful to me in my first year at Lionsgate. I’m very appreciative, and I hope we have the chance to work together more going forward.”

Deadline first reported the news of Spitz’s exit.

More to come…