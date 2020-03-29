David Schramm Dies: ‘Wings’ Star And Stage Actor Was 73

Click here to read the full article.

Wings actor David Schramm who is best known for playing Roy Biggs in the series Wings died in New York. No details about the cause of death have been released. He was 73.

Schramm was born in August 14, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky and attended Julliard. In addition to playing the rival airline owner for eight seasons on the popular NBC series from the ’90s, Schramm was a member of John Houseman and Margot Harley’s The Acting Company in New York. The professional theater company includes a roster of legendary alumni including Kevin Kline, Patti LuPone and David Ogden Stier.

Schramm made his first Broadway appearance in 1973 with Three Sisters and continued to appear on stage in productions of Alan Ayckbourn’s Bedroom Farce (1979) and Howard Sackler’s Goodbye Fidel (1980) as well as Pasadena Playhouse’s 1988 production of Born Yesterday opposite Rebecca DeMornay. In 1989, he appeared in A Chorus of Disapproval at the South Coast Repertory.

His career continued on stage and screen. In addition to Wings, his television credits include the miniseries Kennedy (1983), the TV movie The Dreamer of Oz: The L. Frank Baum Story (1990) as well as appearances in Another World, Wiseguy and Miami Vice. On the film side, he appeared in Let It Ride (1989), Johnny Handsome (1989) and A Shock to the System (1990).

In the ’00s, he continued his stage career, with roles in New York Theatre Workshop’s production of The Beard of Avon as well as productions of Candida, Waiting for Godot and 2009 revival of Finian’s Rainbow at the St. James Theatre in New York City.

