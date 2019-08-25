800m world record holder David Rushida survives brutal car crash in native Kenya

Kenyan runner David Rushida was involved in a car crash on Sunday. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)

Two-time Olympic champion David Rushida sustained minor injuries after being involved in a massive car crash on Sunday in his native Kenya over the weekend.

Multiple local outlets, including The Daily Nation and Mwakilishi.com, reported that the 30-year-old was driving toward his home in Kilgoris on the Kijauri-Keroka Highway when the tire of his Toyota burst and caused him to hit a passenger bus.

Law enforcement confirmed that Rushida's car hit the bus from behind, leaving sizable damage to both vehicles.

Fortunately nobody was seriously injured, although Rushida was rushed to a local hospital. X-rays revealed no broken bones, and he posted an optimistic message to his Facebook page on Sunday morning.

Rushida has run the three fastest 800-meter times, including a 1 minute, 40.91-second mark at the 2012 London Olympics. He is the only runner to ever get under the 1:41 mark and was named IIAF World Athlete of the Year in 2010, when he first set the record.

Prior to the car crash, Rushida decided not to compete in the upcoming world championships, as he battles back from quad and back injuries. He last competed on July 4, 2017.

Rushida is still aiming to make the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and he's dealt with extended absences from competitions before. He missed much of 2013 and 2014 while recovering from a knee injury and went on to win gold again at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

