Is David Rivera making a political comeback? He says yes, but he’s not on the ballot

Bianca Padró Ocasio
·5 min read
Alan Diaz/AP

Suggesting he could still be on the ballot after filing a last-minute bid for state House last week, former Congressman David Rivera said Tuesday he’s going to wait for a written decision from the state on whether he qualified for the Aug. 23 primary election.

“I’m going to let the lawyers in Tallahassee handle that,” Rivera told Radio Mambí’s Ninoska Pérez Castellón on Tuesday afternoon. “The state still hasn’t confirmed to me, but the paperwork has been handed over.”

Rivera filed his paperwork hours before the noon end of the qualifying period on June 17.

However, the state’s Division of Elections website labeled Rivera as the only candidate running for the West Miami-Dade state House District 119 who had not qualified to be on the ballot this year. A spokesperson for the Florida Department of State did not respond to a request for comment on Rivera’s standing.

Teasing a reemergence into public life, Rivera’s statements on Mambí were part of a wide-ranging hourlong interview, in which he vigorously denied allegations that he entered into a $50 million deal with the Venezuelan regime to clean the image of its state-run oil subsidiary in the U.S. during the administration of former President Donald Trump.

PDV USA legal fight

Rivera, who was recently ordered to pay $456,000 for breaking federal campaign finance laws in a separate case dating to 2012, has made few public comments in the past several years amid several civil and criminal probes.

He is embroiled in a federal lawsuit, his own countersuit and, sources have previously told the Herald, a federal investigation that delves into his dealings as an unregistered foreign agent to lobby for PDV USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Venezuela’s state-run oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA or PDVSA.

According to the lawsuit filed by PDV USA in 2020, the 2017 deal with Rivera’s Florida-based firm, Interamerican Consulting Inc., was worth $50 million, and it was struck to help improve the company’s image and reputation in the U.S. The company was then under control of Venezuela’s socialist President Nicolás Maduro.

PDV USA is a New York holding company that controls Citgo in Houston. Citgo cut ties with PDVSA in 2019 to comply with U.S. sanctions under the Trump administration.

During Tuesday’s interview, Rivera railed on the Herald’s reporting, saying that he never entered a deal with PDVSA and that he wanted to clear his name with South Florida residents, who he said he “hopes will judge me by my trajectory, by my record.”

“I’m going to unmask the lies of the Miami Herald in court, in my lawsuit,” Rivera said. “I decided to put forth my candidacy and I said, ‘Well, if I’m going to do this, I have to go publicly and explain everything we’ve talked about today.’ ”

He attacked one particular report in which the Miami Herald revealed that Rivera diverted about two-thirds of his $15 million income from PDV USA to three subcontractors in Miami. They allegedly provided “international strategic consulting services” for the Venezuelan firm and included a yacht company controlled by a wealthy Venezuelan businessman, Raúl Gorrín, who was later indicted on money-laundering charges in Miami. The other two were Esther Nuhfer, a former campaign aide and fundraiser in Miami-Dade who is close to Rivera, and Hugo Perera, a convicted cocaine trafficker in Miami who is now a developer.

Rivera blasts account of Venezuela ties

Rivera claims he refused to transfer his Citgo contract to PDVSA in Venezuela, which is what led to its being canceled.

“If the Herald can produce that contract between David Rivera and PDVSA — PDVSA, which is the one they keep writing about in all those articles! — I will move to Alaska without a problem. But that contract doesn’t exist, Nino, it’s a lie, it’s false, it’s slander, the contract does not exist,” Rivera said, raising his voice.

He also blasted U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., after the senator sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking why Rivera has not faced charges over allegations that he violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

“The American people deserve to know whether a former Republican member of Congress was secretly doing the bidding of a dictator responsible for committing crimes against humanity in Venezuela,” Menendez said in the letter.

Rivera called Menendez “ineffective, impotent, incompetent, totally useless.” He said instead that Menendez should be more like Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who he said was highly influential toward Trump’s policies on Venezuela and Cuba.

“Donald Trump would not take one step — not one step! — without consulting Marco Rubio, without getting his permission, the approval of Marco Rubio. He would not do anything about Cuba, nothing about Venezuela without first speaking with Marco Rubio. The person who headed Donald Trump’s policies toward Cuba and Donald Trump towards Venezuela was named Marco Rubio. That’s being an effective senator,” said Rivera.

Rubio, a staunch critic of the Maduro regime, is a close friend of Rivera’s. Asked about his current relationship with Rivera considering the allegations that have surfaced, Rubio told the Herald last month during a campaign event that they haven’t spoken in a “long time.”

“David was my friend for a long — I haven’t spoken to him for a very long time. You have to ask him those questions, it has nothing to do with me,” Rubio said.

El Nuevo Herald staff writer Antonio Maria Delgado and Miami Herald staff writer Jay Weaver contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Raptors' Scottie Barnes raves about Toronto: 'I got drafted by the right team'

    Scottie Barnes feels "super blessed" to be a member of the Raptors.

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Roughriders win 26-16, add to Elks' home misery

    EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ recent dominance over the Edmonton Elks continued on Saturday. Mitchell Picton’s fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Roughriders remained perfect on the young Canadian Football League season with a 26-16 victory over the Elks, their sixth straight win over Edmonton. “It was a scrappy game, we knew it's gonna be tough,” said Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo, who passed for 247 yards. “We knew that they were gonna be ready

  • Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0, lead Cup final 2-0

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar barely broke a smile after scoring his second goal and Colorado's seventh of the night. He fist-bumped Mikko Rantanen to thank him for the pass and skated to the bench. He and the Avalanche are calm, confident and rolling. They're now two wins from dethroning the two-time defending champions. Looking like by far the better team, the Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-sev

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress