David Raya’s wonder save helps Arsenal to gutsy win over Aston Villa

David Raya somehow kept the ball out of the net after a Ollie Watkins header - PA/Nigel French

Click here to view this content.

If Arsenal are to win the Premier League this season, then they will need to be even better than they were last year. That is a difficult task for a team that played so well for so long in the previous campaign, yet there was one glaringly obvious area of improvement this time around: beating Aston Villa.

Arsenal’s return of zero points from two matches against Villa last season effectively cost them the Premier League title. Revenge was on the mind, then, as they arrived at Villa Park on this glorious August evening, and revenge was eventually secured thanks to a performance that was full of grit and pockmarked by individual moments of brilliance.

Matches like these are so often decided by those tiny moments. On this occasion it was Arsenal’s players who delivered. First, in their own penalty area, where goalkeeper David Raya produced the most astonishing of reflex saves to deny Ollie Watkins. And then at the other end, where Leandro Trossard steered home the crucial first goal.

You cannot win the league with such actions but you can certainly win big games with them. Arsenal were indebted to Raya’s athleticism and Trossard’s composure. Those interventions set Mikel Arteta’s team on their path to victory, with Thomas Partey then adding a second goal to solidify their lead.

Did the best team win? Not necessarily. Villa were powerful and dynamic, and in Morgan Rogers they had a player who continuously created panic in the opposition defence. But Villa missed their chances, and Arsenal took theirs.

Arsenal exact measure of revenge on Villa: as it happened

07:57 PM BST

On Trossard starting and signing new players

The competition is big, we have great players in his position and you have to accept that. We are really happy with the squad we have, we are a little bit short. If we can do something we can do it but at the moment we love the ones we have, they are really, really good.

07:55 PM BST

Mikel Arteta speaks after his win, firstly about Trossard coming on

We had to change the momentum of the game, we had a period of 10-12 minutes that we suffered in the second half and Leo has the ability to change the game.

On whether they controlled the game...

Yeah, we did, especially because of the approach Villa had at the beginning. We were surprised. We had to pick up the pace a little bit... we created two or three big chances. Watkins has one here, a big one, and the save of David probably changed the whole game. Then we scored and changed then we controlled the game.

07:51 PM BST

Trossard on his “non-celebration”

It’s all the emotions as well and when you score it’s almost like you don’t know what’s happening.

Leandro Trossard of Arsenal (2-L) celebrates scoring the 0-1 goal with his teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal FC in Birmingham,

07:49 PM BST

Trossard, who scored the opener, speaks to Sky Sports

Amazing [save from Raya]. He’s saved us a couple of times today. He saved us last week as well, so credit to him... it was great that we finished it off in the end. I think everyone knows what a tough place it is to come and win a game.

07:46 PM BST

David Raya speaks more of his crucial save

I think everyone like you said is a hero here because we work together, it’s not just me. Of course, it’s a crucial moment of the game that we are 0-0. I thought we controlled very well the game, obviously they had there chances and I was there to save Ollie’s header. I think of what I remember... I’m on the floor, so I try to get up, I see it looping over my head, I can’t reach it because it’s too quick and I see the rebound... I see Ollie going there... I tried to react as quickly as possibly and I put my hand there.

07:42 PM BST

Stat attack

Arsenal have now won 18 of their 20 league matches in 2024, which equals the top-flight record for the first 20 games of a calendar year. Liverpool did it in 1982, City did it in 2019 and 2021 (stat courtesy of Opta). — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) August 24, 2024

Let’s remember that nothing is won over a “calendar year”, though.

07:39 PM BST

A big win, but a significant one? Impossible to say at this point

According to Sky Sports, apparently the Arsenal fans know how crucial this victory could be coming into the final reckoning. I dunno, I reckon the next 36 games might all be important too? Still, it feels like a significant win against a side they lost to twice last year. But how significant? We are two games in to a long season, no matter the toughness of the opponents today, this game is not going to define anything.

07:34 PM BST

FULL-TIME: Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 2

Bukayo Saka reacts by putting his thumb up

Arsenal weathered the Villa storm. Villa had two golden chances to go ahead when it was all square but they squandered them and Arsenal pounced.

Villa will not do the league double over Arsenal this season but you think that they had a good chance to make it three in a row today. A close game where fine margins of Villa’s misses, Raya’s save and Arsenal’s response at a critical point that was the difference.

Big games require big moments and Arsenal delivered those at Villa Park. Raya's save, then Trossard's goal. Two outstanding interventions. That was probably the difference overall. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) August 24, 2024

07:30 PM BST

90+1 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 2

Ross Barkley has a shot from about 25 yards out but he slices it across goal. Raya, who has just been awarded man of the match, has nothing to think about.

Four minutes of added time.

07:30 PM BST

89 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 2

Arsenal will not top the table after this game if it stays as it is. They will have the same number of points as leaders Man City and Brighton who have all played two and won two so far.

07:24 PM BST

‘Too s--- for Arsenal’

“Too s--- for Arsenal” is the verdict of the away section of supporters at Villa Park. Emi Martinez knows he should have done better with Thomas Partey’s finish for the second goal. He beat his fist to the ground in frustration when it snuck in.

07:24 PM BST

84 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 2

Villa with another good chance. Ramsey is played through, he charges towards goal from the left half of the pitch, almost gets a shot away but Saliba is there, somehow, after sprinting back. Raya still needs to palm it away from goal which he duly does.

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey (right) attempts a shot on goal under pressure from Arsenal's William Saliba during the Premier League match at Villa Park

07:22 PM BST

83 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 2

Villa just getting overrun now as they seek a goal. Arsenal with the space and quite possibly the skill to get another.

07:20 PM BST

80 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 2

Well, that should be three. Trossard again involved with a superb, deft touch down from an overhead ball to Declan Rice. Rice then puts it back to Odegaard, free, running in and about 12 yards out when he takes the shot but the Norwegian blazes it miles over. That would have been the game but you can’t see Villa coming back from this.

Arsenal fans sarcastically sing the name of Emi Martinez, who handed them that second goal, well-struck though Partey’s shot was.

07:18 PM BST

No surprise to see Lee Carsley in the stands

Lee Carsley is in the stands at Villa Park and will have been impressed with Morgan Rogers’ performance. The Villa midfielder played for Carsley in the Under-21s and has been excellent carrying the ball tonight. Carsley names his squad to face Republic of Ireland and Finland this Thursday at St George’s Park.

07:18 PM BST

GOAL! Partey doubles Arsenal’s lead!

It’s a shot from about 20-odd yards out. It’s well struck and down low to Martinez’s left from a fairly tight angle. He gets a hand to it but it sneaks inside the post. Saka with the assist after some excellent work from Trossard on the other side of the pitch. Martinez’s error. He should save that 19 times out of 20. If not more.

Arsenal's Thomas Partey celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham

Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 2

07:16 PM BST

76 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 1

A few substitutions for Villa. Ramsey came on for McGinn before the goal with Watkins off for Duran. Maatsen has now replaced Digne with Barkley in Onana’s stead.

07:14 PM BST

75 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 1

Is this lead deserved for Arsenal? Debatable. But it doesn’t really matter. They are ahead with probably around 20 minutes of play left in the day.

07:13 PM BST

It was a muted celebration from Trossard

Not sure why. I’m sure they will ask him about that in the post-match interview.

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Villa Park

07:11 PM BST

No-one at Arsenal finishes quite like Trossard

He's not as quick as Martinelli, and he doesn't dribble like Saka, but no one at Arsenal finishes chances quite like Leandro Trossard. Deadly. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) August 24, 2024

07:06 PM BST

GOAL! Arsenal are ahead

Leondro Trossard, who has only just come on, slots home from about 12 yards out to put Arsenal ahead!

Saka and Odegaard link up on the right. A cross comes in from the latter to Havertz from the touchline and it then deflects, via a Villa defender into space where Trossard is. He makes no mistake, sending it past Martinez to put the visitors ahead.

Aston Villa v Arsenal - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - August 24, 2024 Arsenal's Leandro Trossard scores their first goal

Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 1

07:05 PM BST

66 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Digne takes a Villa free-kick from deep. Konsa is there at the right of the box and he side-foots it across goal and towards the far post but there is nowhere there to guide it in. It wasn’t far away from going in without any assistance, in fairness. Good game, this.

07:04 PM BST

64 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal’s turn to waste a chance. Saka has the ball six-yards out and right in front of goal but he decides not to shoot first time over Martinez and instead loses the ball... superb ball from Odegaard from a tight space and Saka takes a touch... and then another when he probably should have shot. In any case, he was likely offside.

07:02 PM BST

Incredible save from Raya

That has to be an early save-of-the-season contender. David Raya was on the floor, behind his goalline, just as Ollie Watkins was making contact with the ball. How he got up to claw the header away is incredible...

07:00 PM BST

60 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

An hour gone and it’s becoming an increasingly stretched game. End-to-end almost. Rogers has a shot from the edge of the box. He has gone for precision rather than power with the inside of his left boot. It is well placed but Raya touches it behind for another Villa corner.

06:57 PM BST

58 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Onana has a free(ish) header from the corner, running in from well outside box but it is nowhere near the goal.

06:56 PM BST

57 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Villa looking strong now. Gabriel is booked for a late challenge on Onana. The home side win a corner...

06:55 PM BST

55 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Villa very nearly ahead again but denied by a save of the highest quality from Raya. Onana, I think, has a deflected shot off the bar as Raya scrambles to make his ground. Watkins is there to head in the rebound but he is denied by the superb reactions of David Raya, getting back up from the ground and pawing away the ball with his left hand. Superb physicality to bounce back up and reactions to save it.

Arsenal's Spanish goalkeeper #22 David Raya dives as the ball comes back off the crossbar from a deflected shot from Aston Villa's Belgian defender #24 Amadou Onana during

Watkins heads the ball

Raya saves from Watkins

It was a fantastic save but Watkins should never have let him make it in the first place. He should have gone wide of him. Poor again.

06:53 PM BST

53 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

No changes for either side at half-time, by the way. This game is becoming increasingly disjointed. Not unlike the climaxes of those El Clasico games about a decade ago when it would descend into foul after foul.

06:50 PM BST

51 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Villa’s defence again snuffs out the Arsenal attack before a break is launched on the right with Leon Bailey. Villa regroup a bit by going backwards before they go back into their own half under Arsenal’s pressing. McGinn eventually gets the ball on the left but his deflected cross is an easy take for Raya.

06:48 PM BST

48 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Saliba fouls Watkins near the half-way line as the sunshine on the pitch at Villa Park retreats to the Villa end.

06:45 PM BST

KICK OFF

We are back under way in the second-half. Can either side find the quality to edge ahead?

06:30 PM BST

HALF-TIME: Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Honours even at the half. Watkins wasted a massive chance in front of goal. It was easier to score than miss. Raya even went the wrong way to help him.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (left) misses an opportunity on goal during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham

06:27 PM BST

45+5 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

I think we can say that Arsenal were definitely the better side in the first 25 minutes or so but Villa have shaded it since.

06:26 PM BST

45+4 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Rice hauls down Rogers who again bursts through Partey (who is lucky not to foul him) and he is deservedly booked. Rogers has caused Arsenal real problems in the last 20 minutes.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers (right) and Arsenal's Gabriel battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham

Free kick to Villa about 40-odd yards out but Digne wastes it, the stray pass going to nobody in particular. Cue mad scramble for the ball.

06:24 PM BST

45 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Six minutes of added time for a reason I cannot quite fathom. A couple of stoppages but nothing that lengthy. Anyway, this has been a pretty tight battle without the required quality in the final third for either side to go ahead. Watkins’ chance for Villa was as clear as you are likely to see and it was squandered. It has been a physical contest, too.

Aston Villa's English striker #11 Ollie Watkins (L) vies with Arsenal's French defender #02 William Saliba (R) during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Arsenal a

06:20 PM BST

43 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Villa break with Tielemans starting the counter attack with some good ball control, before a fine pass to release Rogers (again). Arsenal then snuff out the danger before Villa enter their box with any real menace.

A minute or so later Bailey has a go from the right corner of the box. It’s not especially well-directed or well struck. I think it’s an attempted lob but it doesn’t get over Raya in goal for Arsenal.

06:18 PM BST

40 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Another good chance for Villa, this time as Morgan Rogers bursts through the Arsenal defence on the left. He gets a shot/cross across the goal but Raya is there to claim it at the second time of asking.

06:16 PM BST

37 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Villa have come into the game a little more but Arsenal are slowly edging closer to a goal, it seems. Or at least they are getting into better and more dangerous positions.

I wouldn’t say it’s only a matter of time... but just as a type that Martinelli squares a ball to Havertz at the near post on the six-yard box but he cannot get his left foot around it to direct it to goal. A good chance, squandered.

06:11 PM BST

33 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal looking dangerous here. Rice sends in Havertz on the right who looks offside but is on, but just happens to have acres of space. Unfortunately for Arsenal it all then breaks down soon after as his cross along the ground is straight to a Villa defender. Poor.

Down the other end of the pitch McGinn kicks the ball and it hits an Saliba and then Ben White does the same, with the ball cannoning into McGinn. The players surround the ref and it all becomes a bit unsavoury, really.

Tempers flare between Aston Villa and Arsenal players during the Premier League match at Villa Park

06:08 PM BST

30 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

McGinn takes a quick free-kick and releases Rogers on the left. He tries to find Watkins in the box but Saliba anticipates it and is there to intercept and launch a counter-attack. That ends with Partey taking a pot-shot from 18-yards out. It’s well struck but goes comfortably over.

06:04 PM BST

26 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Had that gone in it would have been very much against the run of play but is exactly what Villa needed. Still, first signs of concern for Arsenal there, though it came from Gabriel falling asleep with the ball, really.

06:02 PM BST

24 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Watkins has missed a sitter! Gabriel is dispossessed by Leon Bailey on the edge of his own box, he finds Rogers who then puts Watkins through in space about nine yards out with just Raya to beat... he misses the target, scuffing it wide with his right foot!

What a chance this could've been for Ollie Watkins 😨 pic.twitter.com/UCl6zaAR1U — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 24, 2024

That is so poor. So, so poor. You’d back your centre-back to score that never mind your centre-forward...

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins reacts after missing a chance to score

06:00 PM BST

22 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Again, more of the same. Arsenal dominating possession and territory with Villa left to feed off scraps. It’s not like Arsenal are creating chance after chance but have been much the better side so far.

05:57 PM BST

19 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

A stray pass finds Onana who marauds through the middle of the pitch before releasing Bailey on the right. Bailey passes the ball and then immediately goes down injured. Another pulled muscle? It looks like it, but I think the injury happened before, as was his slightly strange style of passing it and urgency in doing so.

Leon Bailey of Aston Villa goes down during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal FC in

He’s writhing around on the floor and in clear pain. He might have jarred something skidding on the slippery turf at speed beforehand, looking at the replay.

05:53 PM BST

16 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Kosta Nedeljković comes on for the injured Matty Cash.

Matty Cash trudges off - PA/Nigel French

In the Arsenal corner there is a bit of scuffle in the six-yard box between Martinez and a few black shirts. Villa win the free-kick and take a bit of pressure off.

05:52 PM BST

14 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Villa are just having to resist a variety of Arsenal attacks right now. Every time they look to break it doesn’t quite come off and Arsenal come at them again.

The first real chance of the game as Odegaard slots in Saka on the right corner of the box. He wraps his left foot around it from distance but Martinez sees what Saka is trying to do and palms it the other side of the post for a corner. Good chance, good save.

05:49 PM BST

11 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Villa have not had much of the ball in the opening passage. Martinelli dances down the left flank and sends in a cross which is overhit and Saka picks up. Villa’s Matty Cash has gone down on the touchline for some reason. Has he pulled a muscle? I think so.

05:47 PM BST

Arsenal’s interesting formation in possession

Interesting to see this Arsenal formation in possession. They do a Man City and go 3-2-4-1, with Justin Timber playing as an inverted full-back. One of his runs from central midfield saw him clash heads with Amadou Onana. Villa fans are booing Emi Martinez. I doubt he minds. John Percy’s interview with the Argentina goalkeeper explains how he loves being the bad guy.

05:44 PM BST

7 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal counter attack through Havertz and Martinelli on the left but the latter’s ball across the 18-yard box is misdirected. The ball comes straight back in, though with Havertz challenging Martinez for the ball but the Argentine keeper is up to the task and punches it away.

Aston Villa's Argentinian goalkeeper #23 Emiliano Martinez punches the ball clear during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on August 24, 2024

It was a bit of a loose ball that might have otherwise led to an opportunity.

05:42 PM BST

5 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal nearly break into the Villa box through Odegaard but Villa’s defence are equal to it and nearly break down to the Arsenal end themselves, but for a looseball.

05:39 PM BST

2 mins - Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0

It sounds like a fairly raucous atmosphere at Villa Park from where I am sitting which is, admittedly, not in Villa Park. Amadou Onana has gone down after a clash with Timber in the midfield. Not sure if he took one in the chops but it looks to be a facial injury of some kind.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Arsenal - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - August 24, 2024 Aston Villa's Amadou Onana receives medical attention after sustaining an injury

05:37 PM BST

KICK OFF!

We are about five minutes late to get going but get going we finally do in the West Midlands.

05:36 PM BST

Arteta back on the touchline

Mikel Arteta is back in the technical area at Villa Park – last season he was serving a suspension and watching from the stands. Villa did the double over Arsenal last season, accounting for 40 per cent of their defeats and effectively ending their title hopes when they won at the Emirates Stadium.

05:34 PM BST

Fancy a bet?

Aston Villa represents a true test to see if Arsenal are ready to challenge for the title yet again. You can back them to pull through with a win or come up short on these best betting sites.

05:31 PM BST

We are nearly ready to get going

We have had a slight delay as they are trying to sort out some communication issues between the match officials and the VAR team.

05:23 PM BST

Hits at Villa Park

Villa’s DJ is one of the better in the Premier League. Before Hi Ho Aston Villa and Ozzy Osbourne, this was the set-list: Paranoid - Black Sabbath

05:17 PM BST

Arteta speaks

First about Jurrien Timber’s return.

A lot, he was very happy with the news. It’s been a year since he has started a Premier League match. He deserves it, he’s worked so hard... and he’s got a good opportunity today. A lot of qualities that we think we are going to need.

How can they improve from last year’s two defeats to Villa?

Play better, compete better, be more efficient. We certainly want to compete and win those kinds of matches. It’s a big opportunity today to do what we want.

05:07 PM BST

Unai Emery speaks before the match

It’s going to be a very difficult match but we are very motivated to how we can start playing this season at home with our supporters. Of course, how we can test ourselves against one team being one of the favourites for the Premier League.

05:05 PM BST

A reminder of today’s results in the Premier League so far

Brighton 2 Manchester United 1

Crystal Palace 0 West Ham United 2

Fulham 2 Leicester City 1

Manchester City 4 Ipswich Town 1

Southampton 0 Nottingham Forest 1

Tottenham Hotspur 4 Everton 0

05:02 PM BST

Some news from Villa

Aston Villa can confirm that Finley Munroe has joined Real Unión on loan. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 24, 2024

19-year-old Munroe made two appearances, both as substitutes, in the league and Uefa Conference League respectively last season.

04:48 PM BST

Arsenal arrive at Villa Park

Focused on the task 🔒 pic.twitter.com/uzdxrM0vrh — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 24, 2024

04:39 PM BST

No reference to Arsenal in Emery’s matchday programme notes

Unai Emery is facing his old club today at Villa Park, not that you would know from his matchday programme notes. There is not a single reference to his 18 months at the Emirates Stadium but he did praise his successor Mikel Arteta. “Nothing but respect from my side to this great team and club that is Arsenal FC,” he wrote. “Mikel is someone who has been brought up in a culture of hard work that shows in his approach and in his team on the pitch. They are among the best teams in the best league in the world.”

04:37 PM BST

The line-ups are in...

Click here to view this content.

04:37 PM BST

Good evening

By Ewan Harkness

Mikel Arteta will be desperate to get one over Unai Emery, after the ex-Arsenal manager did the double over his former side last season. The two losses were perhaps the most significant in crushing in Arsenal’s title dreams, as they fell just two points short of Premier League champions Manchester City.

If Arteta’s side have any hope of winning the league this season, they cannot afford to slip up on the road again at Villa Park, in the eyes of Jamie Carragher.

Both sides opened their campaigns with three points, as Arsenal struck two unanswered goals past Wolves, and Villa edged West Ham with a 2-1 victory at the London Stadium. While Arsenal were far from their best last week, promising displays from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz will fill fans with confidence ahead of this important fixture. In east London, Amadou Onana proved his worth, opening the scoring early on and bossing the midfield all game.

Team news

Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings are still out with knee injuries, with Matty Cash also a doubt after he was subbed off against West Ham due to a hamstring strain. For Arsenal, full-backs Kieran Tierney (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) are still recovering from their respective injuries.

Prediction

2-1 to Arsenal

Villa were let off by West Ham with some big chances which Arsenal have the quality to punish them for and will just edge to victory.