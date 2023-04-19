David Raya open to Brentford exit as Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham eye transfer swoop

(Getty Images)

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya says it is “nice” to be linked with some of the biggest teams in the world.

The Spanish international has rejected two offers of a new contract in west London and will see his current deal expire in the summer of 2024.

Standard Sport understands Chelsea are ready to rival Tottenham and Manchester United for the 27-year-old.

The Blues are targeting a new long-term No.1 and could be prepared to allow either Edouard Mendy or Kepa Arrizabalaga an exit.

Spurs, meanwhile, are drawing up succession plans for captain Hugo Lloris. The 36-year-old has only a year left to run on his contract in north London, while back-up option Fraser Forster is 35.

At United, David De Gea’s long-term future has been called into question of late as Erik ten Hag continues his overhaul of the squad.

Raya could be available as a cut-price option this summer and admits he wants to challenge himself at the highest level.

“Obviously it’s nice to hear that clubs are after you and asking about you and looking for you,” Raya told the Yours, Mine, Away! Podcast.

“These clubs are the biggest in the world and every player wants to play for these clubs and everything.

“I have a year left and I don’t know what will happen in the summer. I’ve said before that I’ve had two contracts that I’ve turned down because they weren’t the offers I was looking for.

“I want to push myself to the highest level to the Champions League, the Europa League and to win those trophies. I want to experience that and I’m at that stage in my footballing career.”