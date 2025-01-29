David Raya injury: Mikel Arteta reveals latest update on major new Arsenal scare for Man City clash

Injury concern: Mikel Arteta is already without the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus (REUTERS)

Mikel Arteta has cast doubt over David Raya being fit for Arsenal’s huge clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

Raya missed Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Girona in the Champions League on Wednesday night, having been left out of the matchday squad entirely despite training on Tuesday and then travelling to Spain with his team-mates.

Arteta insisted before the match that his first-choice goalkeeper was “not fit” - a fact he reiterated after the game.

“He certainly could not play and he’s injured and that’s it,” said Arteta, when quizzed if Raya was a doubt to face City at the Emirates Stadium this weekend.

Asked specifically what the injury is, Arteta said: “We’ll see how it improves.”

In Raya’s absence on Wednesday, it was deputy Neto who started in goal for Arsenal as he made his debut.

The Brazilian, who joined Arsenal on loan from Bournemouth in the summer, looked rusty and shaky on his first appearance for the club.

Neto was at fault for Girona’s goal as he was caught in no man’s land outside his area, with former Tottenham winger Arnaut Danjuma curling the ball past him to score.

The 35-year-old improved after that, though, and his blushes were spared as goals from Jorginho and Ethan Nwaneri secured the win.

“That’s why he (Neto) is here, to do that job [of being a back-up for Raya] and he’s done it for 20-odd years in his career,” said Arteta.

“I’m very happy, first of all, that he played. It’s been seven months, eight months almost, since he played his last competitive match and it’s not easy, so I’m very happy that he played and we won again.”

Arsenal’s win meant they finished the league phase of the Champions League in third place to book a spot in the last 16.

The Gunners will skip the play-off round next month and face one of AC Milan, Feyenoord, Juventus or PSV Eindhoven in the last 16 in March.