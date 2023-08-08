David Raya: Arsenal take a step closer to signing as Matt Turner heads for exit

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner is closing in on a move to Nottingham Forest, paving the way for the Gunners to sign David Raya.

The Gunners are putting the final touches to a deal to sell the 29-year-old for an initial £7million fee, plus £3m in add-ons.

The USA international joined Arsenal only last summer, arriving from MLS side New England Revolution for an initial £5.5m, but he did not play a single Premier League game.

Arsenal face Forest on Saturday in their Premier League opener, raising the possibility of Turner making his debut against his former club at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal hope Raya can come in and provide greater competition for No1 Aaron Ramsdale, who signed a new long-term contract last month.

Brentford and Arsenal are in talks over Raya. The Bees want £40m for the 27-year-old Spaniard, but Arsenal hope a compromise can be met, as the goalkeeper is into the final 12 months of his contract.

Both Bayern Munich and Tottenham had expressed an interest in signing Raya this summer, but he wants to move to Arsenal.