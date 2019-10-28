David Ragan drives No. 38 Ford Mustang to 11th-place finish at Martinsville Speedway

David Ragan placed 11th in the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway, adding 26 points to his season total.

Ragan now sits at 375 points on the season.

Martin Truex Jr came away with the victory in the race, with William Byron finishing second, and Brad Keselowski placing third. Denny Hamlin brought home fourth place, followed by Ryan Blaney in the No. 5 spot.

Truex Jr won each of the race’s first two stages, and has advanced to the next round of the playoffs.

Ragan qualified in 17th position at 96.519 mph. The 14th-year driver has collected two career victories, 15 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 40 races.

There were 38 cars in the field, and the race endured 11 cautions and 69 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were three lead changes.

Toyota added 40 points to its season total with Truex’s victory. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1207 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1161. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 1128 points on the season.

