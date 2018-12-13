David Ragan to auction off one of his 2018 NASCAR rides

Renowned car auction house, Barrett-Jackson, will auction one of Ragan’s No. 38 Fords on Jan. 17 at WestWorld of Scottsdale in Arizona, with 100 percent of the hammer price benefiting the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The No. 38 Ford, which was used during the 2018 season by Ragan, carried a paint scheme to promote the 22 Shriners Hospitals for Children located in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The car is Chassis No. 574 from Front Row Motorsports and comes complete with a Ford Performance Roush Yates Racing engine that produces 750 horsepower. It’s also equipped with the original four-speed G-Force transmission, a 4.63 rear gear and Goodyear racing tires.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The car is detailed to the specifications of Ragan, including one of his carbon-fiber seat shells, SFI-certified insert and a seven-point racing harness. In addition to the car itself, Ragan will also donate four garage passes to a race of the winning bidder’s choice in 2019.

“One lucky high bidder will not only have the opportunity to win an authentic Ford Fusion race car, but also make a big difference for the patients and families of the Shriners Hospitals for Children,” Ragan said.

“All the proceeds of the car are going to the hospitals and that’s exciting because we’re looking for a big bid. And, this car is the real deal. With a 750 horsepower Roush Yates racing engine, and prepared to hit the track, I am sure it will draw some attention in Scottsdale.

“I will be there to meet the winner and thank them personally.”

Ragan competed in three races this season with the Shriners Hospital for Children scheme that is up on the block.

Story continues

Ragan has been a long-time advocate for the patients of Shriners Hospitals for Children, a charity that he has supported since becoming a member of Shriners International in 2012 and serving as its NASCAR ambassador.

“Our partnership with David has increased awareness for our health care system and the work we do for our patients,” said Jim Cain, chairman of the Board of Directors for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“This is now a unique way for us to raise the funds needed to continue to provide the excellent care given at each hospital. We’re looking forward to the auction in January.”

For more information on becoming a bidder, visit www.Barrett-Jackson.com/bidder.