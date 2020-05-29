David Price's $1,000 pledge to Dodgers minor leaguers points to bigger MLB issue

You can't put a price on generosity and kindness.

Dodgers pitcher David Price understands that had it not been for his days in the minor leagues, then he likely wouldn't be the $217 million man he is today. Some of that might be a little bit of assumption, but actions speak louder than words.

According to a report from Francys Romero, the lefty starter is planning to pay Dodgers minor leaguers not currently on the team's 40-man roster $1,000 in the month of June to help alleviate some of the financial pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources: David Price will pay out of his money $ 1,000 during the month of June to each minor league player in Dodgers system (40-man roster not included) according to multiple sources. Beautiful act if we count that Price hasn't played yet in MLB with @Dodgers. RESPECT. — Francys Romero (@FrancysRomero10) May 29, 2020

Various organizations are paying their minor-leaguers $400 a week while the MiLB season is suspended, but on May 28, many organizations decided that releasing players was the more viable financial option for entities worth billions.

Unsurprisingly, baseball folks on Twitter took to the Tweet machine to praise Price and offer some smackdowns of MLB owners:

This is great that David Price has reportedly stepped up to help others, and not surprising given his history of charity. https://t.co/LkZcX6DggG It's also embarrassing for the owners who have directed firings and furloughs and 401K cuts, while bearing much more wealth than David — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) May 29, 2020

good on david price but the dodgers principle owner has a net worth of around $3 billion. embarrassing that players essentially are bailing out literal multi billionaire owners https://t.co/vCyZAMxhuq — steve (@sschreiber13) May 29, 2020

Billionaires: we can’t afford $400/week



David Price: hold my beer https://t.co/CJbGNwbqm3



— Kershiser (@Kershiser77) May 29, 2020

Guggenheim Baseball Management owns the Dodgers and is run by Mark Walter, the CEO of Guggenheim Partners which manages $270 BILLION of assets.



David Price's entire 7 year $217 million deal is worth less than 1% of that, and he's literally doing more for minor leaguers. https://t.co/uae3bGUqou



— Sara Sanchez (@BCB_Sara) May 29, 2020

David Price isn’t a billionaire. Owners are the greedy ones, stop blaming players https://t.co/SH8azDgTMT — Marc Luino (@GiraffeNeckMarc) May 29, 2020

Thursday was one of the darker days for MLB in a long time, with hundreds of minor leaguers being released so owners can save a few bucks in the face of the pandemic. With the uncertainty of the MiLB season, owners crying poor and the current status of the MLB season still up in the air, releasing players to save $400 a week for minor leaguer seems unjust.

So really, you want to focus on the positive end of Price doing great things for minor-leaguers, but it also flies in the face of owners who are worth billions simply not doing enough to support the pipeline of future talent for MLB. They all have to start somewhere and that somewhere is the minor leagues.

While it's long been documented and noted that major leaguers take care of younger players, it's rare to hear of financial aid and support from MLB veterans. So for Price to do this, while it's not his responsibility, is a wonderful thing for him to do. Minor leaguers, after all, aren't employees or players for Price. They're players for the Dodgers organization.

Maybe the billionaire owners who are backing these teams should follow suit.