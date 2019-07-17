David Price reignites feud with Dennis Eckersley again: 'I just think it's trash'

It’s been over two years since David Price and Dennis Eckersley got into it, and neither side has moved on yet. Price blasted Eckersley on Wednesday, and called for a meeting so they could clear the air.

In an exchange with MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo, Price questioned Eckersley’s relationship with former teammates.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

David Price on Dennis Eckersley: pic.twitter.com/bew0LDKKLn — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 17, 2019

More Price on Eckersley: pic.twitter.com/xqFZeXq5HN — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 17, 2019

Price’s comments may have been inspired by a Boston Globe piece on Eckersley that ran Tuesday. In that article, which was written by Chad Finn, Eckersley was asked about his run in with Price.

Here’s how he responded:

“I didn’t know how to deal with that. I don’t plan on saying a word to him, I don’t plan on seeing him, never. [Broadcasters now board the plane before players.] I don’t really give a [expletive] one way or another. I don’t think he really cares one way or the other.”

In June of 2017, the two got into a verbal altercation on the team plane. Price took offense to Eckersley saying “yuck” when he saw Eduardo Rodriguez’s pitching line from a minor-league start. Price told Eckersley to “get the f—- out of here” twice during that plane ride.

After seeing Price’s comments Wednesday, Finn said plenty of Eckersley’s teammates spoke glowingly about Eckersley for that article, but those quotes were cut for being redundant.

Story continues

Further, the MLB doc included interviews with ex-teammates Ron Darling, Bruce Hurst, Mark (And I'm Mark) McGwire, Ray Fosse, and Fred Lynn, among others. https://t.co/13Gx5VDl8G — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) July 17, 2019

While Price’s recent comments are mostly mean-spirited, he did leave an opening to patch things up. Price expressed a desire to meet with Eckersley so both men can move on.

Price said all that after questioning Eckersley as a teammate, which probably wasn’t the best way to win Eckersley over.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: