David Patten, Former New England Patriots Wide Receiver, Dies in Motorcycle Crash at 47

David Patten, a former NFL player known for his four seasons with the New England Patriots, has died at the age of 47.

According to ESPN, Patten died in a motorcycle crash involving two other vehicles on Thursday. South Carolina Highway Patrol told the outlet that Patten crossed the median, causing the crash. One of the other drivers was also hospitalized, and an investigation is ongoing.

Patten played for the Patriots for four seasons between 2001 and 2004, winning three Super Bowl titles with the team. Before retiring in 2010, Patten also played with the New York Giants, the Cleveland Browns, the Washington Football Team and the New Orlean Saints.

“I am heartbroken by the news of David’s passing,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement to ESPN. “He was a devout Christian who followed his passion following his football career and founded his own ministry. David transitioned from an undersized and understated wide receiver to a powerful and passionate preacher. In New England, he will always be remembered as a three-time Super Bowl Champion.”

“It breaks my heart to hear of David’s tragic passing at such a young age,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said in a statement. “I am grateful to have coached David. He is an essential person and player in Patriots history, without whom we would not have been Super Bowl champions.”

The NFL retweeted a montage of some of Patten’s best plays from its NFL Throwback account. Watch it below:

Today we lost a key member of the 2000s @Patriots dynasty.



— NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) September 3, 2021

