David Pastrnak injury update: Bruins winger expected to return this week

David Pastrnak appears to be returning to the Bruins lineup this week, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.

"He's a good player, we miss him," said Cassidy, stating the obvious following the team's practice Monday. "Practice today felt great, so he's traveling with us, obviously. Could play tomorrow. ... I'm not saying he will, but he'll make that decision in conjunction with the medical staff, maybe as early as tomorrow after morning skate. So I would assume he'd be a game-time decision tomorrow.

"I suspect if he doesn't play tomorrow, Thursday will be a real good day."

Pastrnak last suited up Feb. 10 against Colorado, where he was held scoreless over 20:42 of ice time. Later that night, he fell while walking out of a sponsorship dinner and injured his left thumb. The club announced two days later that his injury would require surgery. He has missed the team's last 16 games.

Pastrnak was having a career year prior to the injury. In 56 games, the right wing netted 31 goals and 35 assists with a career-high 29 points on the power play. How he will play when he returns is anyone's guess since he is a right-handed shot, meaning his left hand is his top and controlling hand.

One thing is certain: Pastrnak will be reunited on the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. The line was dominant before Pastrnak's injury, and rejoining the trio is a "comfort level" for Pastrnak, noted Cassidy.

The Bruins are embarking on a four-game road trip in which the 2014 first-round pick could return Tuesday against the Islanders or Thursday in New Jersey. With 10 games remaining, Boston sits four points ahead of Toronto in the battle for home-ice advantage in their expected first-round Atlantic Division matchup.