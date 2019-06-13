David Ortiz' wife thanks 'guardian angel' medical team in Dominican Republic as husband progresses

David Ortiz remains in guarded condition as he continues to “heal and make progress” at a hospital in Boston, his wife, Tiffany Ortiz, said in a statement released Thursday by the Boston Red Sox.

Ortiz underwent a second surgery earlier this week at Massachusetts General Hospital after being transported from the Dominican Republic, where he was shot in the back during a reported murder attempt.

Tiffany Ortiz delivers thanks

The Red Sox released a statement on behalf of Tiffany thanking those who helped her husband receive urgent care.

Tiffany Ortiz releases new statement thanking several people who helped David Ortiz following Sunday's shooting: pic.twitter.com/2voFtQNtcK — Chris Ferreira (@ChrisFNews) June 13, 2019

“I want to take this opportunity to offer our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Eliezer Salvador, owner of Presidente Sports, for your quick thinking and swift action on Sunday night. Your heroism and selflessness were the first steps to ensuring David could get the urgent care he required. For that, we are eternally grateful.”

Tiffany thanked the medical team and staff at Abel Gonzalez Clinic in the Dominican Republic for its “amazing care.”

“Without you, our story could have had a tragic ending. You will forever be our guardian angels.”

Tiffany also updated her husband’s status after a spokesman announced Ortiz took his first steps since the shooting on Wednesday. Tiffany said he “continues to heal and make progress” as he rests in guarded condition at the ICU.

Ortiz ‘stable’, takes first steps

Ortiz had emergency surgery in his native Dominican Republic after he was shot in the back at a Santo Domingo night club overnight Sunday. He underwent a second surgery in Boston after being flown in the following day.

A spokesperson said doctors removed his gallbladder, part of his intestines and his colon. Tiffany said in a statement he was “stable, awake, and resting comfortably” and had taken his first steps since the shooting.

David Ortiz is resting in the ICU after undergoing a second surgery. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

6 in custody tied to attempted murder

Authorities announced Wednesday that six men are in custody in the Dominican Republic in connection with the attempted murder. They said it was a coordinated attack for which each allegedly received $8,000 in U.S. dollars. The authorities said they are pursuing one more suspect, but have not released a motive or who provided the money.

The three-time World Series champion was shot in the back by a man on a motorcycle. The bullet exited his stomach.

Witnesses helped detain 25-year-old Eddy Vladimir Feliz, who allegedly drove the motorcycle to the club, lost control and crashed. He initially was thought to be the shooter by police. Witnesses also helped identify the vehicles Ramón Martínez Perez, the alleged shooter, returned to on foot after escaping.

