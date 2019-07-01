David Ortiz shooting was a hit gone wrong, police say

Turns out the David Ortiz shooting in the Dominican Republic was nothing more than an unfortunate case of mistaken identity.

According to The Associated Press, National Police spokesman Frank Félix Duran Mejía revealed Sunday that the Red Sox legend was sitting near the intended victim after a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting that ended up wounding the slugger instead.

Duran Mejía said the alleged mastermind of the attack — identified June 19 as Víctor Hugo Gómez Vasquez — had so far paid only $10,000 to those hired to arrange the killing of his cousin, Sixto David Fernández.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Duran Mejía added that Gómez Vasquez was afraid Fernández would tell police that his relative was in the Dominican Republic and blamed the cousin for an earlier arrest.

Gómez Vasquez has denied the attempted murder of Fernández and Ortiz.

Ortiz, 43, was at a Santo Domingo bar in his native Dominican Republic the night of June 9 when a suspect shot him at close range. So far, 14 people have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. Authorities are still searching for others involved.

MORE: Mets mistakenly announce two living 1969 players as dead | Pedro Strop rips Yasiel Puig after hit by pitch incident: 'He’s stupid as f—' | MLB All-Star Game 2019: Complete list of AL, NL rosters

The retired Red Sox star underwent surgery in the Dominican Republic following the shooting, and doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestines. He was then transported to Boston. He continues to recover from his injuries there, having been moved out of the intensive care unit.

Ortiz was a 10-time All-Star who led the Red Sox to three World Series titles.