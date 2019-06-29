Dominican boxer dons David Ortiz jersey, dedicates fight to Red Sox slugger

David Ortiz remains in the hospital less than three weeks after he he was shot during a visit to his native Dominican Republic. The story of a reported hit gone wrong has gripped the country, and some of Ortiz’s fellow Dominican athletes.

Dominican welterweight boxer Carlos Adames defeated Patrick Day by unanimous decision Friday night, improving his undefeated record to 18-0. The fight was an undercard for the Richard Commey-Raymundo Beltran lightweight fight in Temecula, California.

After the bout, Adames donned an Ortiz Red Sox jersey in honor of the slugger and sent a message of solidarity.

“I want to dedicate this fight to Big Papi David Ortiz,” Adames said “I’m Dominican, he's Dominican. We love each other. No matter what happens, if there's violence, we stand together. I represent the Dominican Republic with a lot of pride and anybody who steps into the ring with this Dominican fighter is going to go out."

Adames also entered the fight wearing an Ortiz-themed robe.

Carlos Adames is dedicating his upcoming bout to fellow countryman @davidortiz. Adames also plans to wear a @RedSox Jersey-themed boxing robe and uniform during his fight 🥊⚾️ pic.twitter.com/RHZuTjdXnc — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 26, 2019

Adames is just one of many voices to rally around Ortiz, who was recently moved from the ICU in his Boston hospital.

The Adames fight came the same day that Dominican police announced they had arrested the man accused of orchestrating the Ortiz hit. Victor Hugo Gómez is believed to have paid the equivalent of $7,800 to kill his cousin Sixto David Fernandez, who was reportedly sitting at the same table as Ortiz when the shot was fired.

Carlos Adames went all out in his tribute to David Ortiz. (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)

