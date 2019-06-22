David Ortiz moved out of intensive care unit, continues to recover, wife says

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was moved out of the intensive care unit Saturday as he continues to recover from a gunshot wound suffered in his native Dominican Republic.

His wife, Tiffany, through the Red Sox, released a statement saying that Ortiz was out of the ICU, but will continue to recover under the care of his doctors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“David was moved out of the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. He remains in good condition and continues to recover under the care of Drs. David King and Larry Ronan.”

The #RedSox today issued the following statement on behalf of Tiffany Ortiz: pic.twitter.com/VJfNBdD17H — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 22, 2019

Ortiz was shot in the abdomen on June 9 at a bar in the Dominican Republic. After undergoing surgery, he was transported back to the United States for continued care and recovery.

Saturday’s update is a positive one. Earlier this week, Dominican Republic authorities said that Ortiz was not the intended target of the gunman.

Instead, the target was someone else at the table. The case of mistaken identity has brought mixed response by Dominicans with some being highly skeptical.

So far, authorities have arrested 11 suspects but are still on the hunt for alleged mastermind Victor Hugo Gomez.

More from Yahoo Sports: