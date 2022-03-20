David Ortiz Was Allegedly Targeted by Drug Kingpin César 'The Abuser' Peralta in 2019 Shooting: Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Abigail Adams
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Red Sox
    Boston Red Sox
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • David Ortiz
    David Ortiz
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
David Ortiz attends the 2021 Maestro Cares Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on December 7, 2021 in New York City.
David Ortiz attends the 2021 Maestro Cares Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on December 7, 2021 in New York City.

Theo Wargo/Getty

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was allegedly targeted by an infamous drug lord when he was shot in June 2019, according to former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis.

In a new report from The Boston Globe, Davis claimed that drug lord César "The Abuser" Peralta felt disrespected by Ortiz, 46, and subsequently put a bounty on his head. The determination follows a six-month private investigation.

Saturday's report states that the Major League Baseball star and Peralta crossed paths "multiple times" before the 2019 shooting in Ortiz's native Dominican Republic.

In his interview with the Globe, Davis alleged that "Peralta said he had David shot," citing information shared with him by United States law enforcement officials.

RELATED: Former MLB Pitcher Odalis Pérez Dead at 44 in Apparent At-Home Accident: 'A Really Good Guy'

Ortiz survived the shooting, though he required emergency surgery in wake of the attack. He underwent multiple surgeries afterward, at least one of which addressed complications resulting from his gunshot wound.

The former Red Sox star said in a phone call with The Globe from the Dominican Republic that he was "sad, confused, angry, all kinds of emotions" when Davis, whom he hired to conduct the investigation into his shooting, informed him of the news (Ortiz also hired Ric Prado, a former high-ranking CIA official, to take part in the investigation).

Former Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz reacts before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on September 26, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
Former Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz reacts before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on September 26, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Omar Rawlings/Getty

"I accept what Ed and Ric are telling me, but how come no one in the Dominican justice system has told me this is how it went down?" Ortiz told the outlet. "Instead, it's the opposite."

He later added, "To be honest, when you live in a country where justice is corrupted, you want to believe [what the government alleges] but you also will disagree, and that was what was going on at the time," Ortiz said.

The Globe also reported that Ortiz's communications adviser, Joe Baerlein, said Ortiz had requested to add to his comments that while he "appreciates the thoroughness of [Davis's] report, he [Ortiz] awaits further legal action in the Dominican and U.S. courts to bring final clarity and answers on why this happened to him."

RELATED: Red Sox Security Worker Fatally Struck by Car While on His Way to Off-Season Job: 'He Was Beloved'

As noted in the report, Davis' findings go against the reported findings of Dominican officials, who initially alleged that an unknown person had a bounty out for Ortiz. Now, law enforcement has said that the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

Peralta's lawyer Joaquin Perez has suggested that Ortiz and Peralta are "close friends" in defense of his client, though Ortiz has denied this, per the Globe.

David Ortiz
David Ortiz

Billie Weiss/Getty Images David Ortiz

Ortiz also alleged that former Dominican attorney general Jean Alain Rodríguez asked him to make a public statement supporting the mistaken identity theory, according to the report.

"We understood the attorney general was trying to make [Peralta's possible involvement] go away," Prado said, "because if Peralta went down, many people in the government were going to go down."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In the time since the shooting, both Peralta and Rodríguez have been jailed in connection with unrelated offenses. Peralta is sitting in a Puerto Rican prison, charged with conspiracy to import cocaine and heroin, while Rodríguez is facing corruption charges in the Dominican Republic.

Perez told The Globe that Peralta was not only "close friends" with Ortiz, but also rushed to his side the night of the shooting. However, Ortiz denied having anything beyond a casual relationship with Peralta, with whom he occasionally posed for photos when visiting his establishments.

David Ortiz
David Ortiz

Jared Wickerham/Getty

At one point, Ortiz and Peralta both lived in the Naco Blue Tower, a luxury condominium building in Santo Domingo. Ortiz told The Globe that he moved out a short time later "because it was too obvious there were a lot of weird-looking people going into the building, and I wasn't feeling comfortable."

During the interview, Ortiz also denied the rumor that he was romantically involved with Peralta's wife or girlfriend. But, Prado said, per the Globe, "Even if there was no affair, just the fact that one of Peralta's women was attracted to David or was flirting with him, that could be seen by Peralta as an affront."

RELATED: MLB Star Pete Alonso Said He's 'Thankful to Be Alive' After His Truck Flipped 3 Times in Accident

13 suspects are awaiting trial in the case, including alleged Gulf Cartel associate Victor Hugo Gomez, who authorities have accused of helping plot out a hit against Ortiz's friend, Sixto David Fernández.

The alleged hit squad included two U.S. fugitives involved with a violent Dominican street gang called Trinitarios.

Luis Rivas Clase, one of the men allegedly involved in the shooting, was shot and killed in Santiago de los Caballeros in 2021, according to the Dominican outlet Listin Diario.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Oh captain, bye captain: Flyers trade Giroux to Panthers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — After 1,000 games and a reign as the longest-serving team captain in Flyers history, Claude Giroux is off to Florida to try to win his first Stanley Cup. Philadelphia traded Giroux on Saturday in a deal that sent this season's All-Star game MVP to Florida in a move designed to strengthen the Panthers' status as a Stanley Cup contender. "Any day that you trade your captain is a tough day, and with how much Claude has meant to this organization and how he has represented himsel

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Youth hockey player who was racially abused on ice calls for more education in sport

    A youth hockey player is sharing his experience with racism on the ice in the hope it will spark more discussion and education around race in the sport's community. Earlier this season, 16-year-old Zaya Morro from Courtenay, B.C., was called a racial slur on the ice after a hit. "It completely caught me off guard," he said. He said players in his league often "chirp" at one another — the practice of trash-talking an opponent to unnerve and distract them — but nothing this serious had come up dur

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Canadian snowboarder Farrell earns 1st World Cup podium of season in parallel slalom

    Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • LeBron has known how 'special' Scottie Barnes is for a while now

    LeBron James first saw Scottie Barnes play when the Raptors rookie was in the seventh grade. His reaction? "This kid is going to be special."

  • Thompson shines in goal as Golden Knights top Kings 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Logan Thompson stopped 37 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Saturday. Thompson, last season’s American Hockey League goalie of the year for Vegas’ affiliate in nearby Henderson, picked up his second straight win for the Golden Knights, who have won two straight after a franchise-worst five-game losing streak. Thompson, who beat red-hot Florida on Friday, has allowed just four goals while turning away 73 shots the past two games. Saturday marked

  • Bruins bolster blue line by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from Ducks: Reports

    The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury downs rival Horishima in dual moguls for World Cup season title

    Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury completed his spectacular season Saturday with a victory in dual moguls, one day after taking the single moguls event in Megève, France. Facing good friend and rival Ikuma Horishima in the final, Kingsbury scored a decisive victory after Horishima lost his balance on the second jump. Kingsbury, who hails from Deux-Montagnes, Que., added Crystal Globes in dual moguls and overall moguls as World Cup season champion after securing his spot atop the mo

  • Malkin, Crosby score in 3rd, Penguins beat Coyotes 4-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored third-period goals to help the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Saturday. Malkin broke a 1-1 tie with 7:24 to play. He was stopped on a drive to the net against Scott Wedgewood, but finally corralled the puck and chipped it in for his 11th goal of the season. The Russian center has only played 27 games this season due to injuries. Playing in front of many Pittsburgh fans in the desert, Crosby picked up a rebound off

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the