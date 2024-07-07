David Ornstein: Arsenal have now told Premier League club they want to buy their ‘incredible’ star

Arsenal have contacted Wolverhampton Wanderers to express interest in recruiting the services of English goalkeeper Dan Bentley this summer, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

The Gunners want to further strengthen their goalkeeping department after signing David Raya permanently during the week following his impressive loan spell last season, and the 30-year-old has emerged as a target.

While Arsenal have successfully convinced Karl Hein to remain at the club beyond this summer, they are expected to send the 22-year-old Estonian international out on loan for his development to continue.

England international Aaron Ramsdale is expected to leave before the transfer window shuts having fallen behind Raya in the pecking order, and the Gunners want a quality back-up goalie.

Bentley fits the bill given his huge experience and quality, but Wolves are not keen on selling him unless a suitable offer that allows them to reinvest is received from suitors.

The veteran goalkeeper has only played seven times across all competitions since joining the Molineux club from Bristol City in January 2023, but he remains highly-valued by the club having made a strong impression on and off the pitch.

His former manager Dean Holden dubbed Bentley ‘incredible’ back in October 2020 after he helped Bristol to a fourth consecutive Championship victory following a hard-fought 2-1 success against Nottingham Forest, and Arsenal will be getting a solid and experienced player in the Englishman should they land him.

The former Southend United goalie actually started his career with the Gunners, spending seven years within their youth ranks before leaving in 2008.

He played 430 games outside the Premier League after leaving Arsenal, featuring in the Conference South, League One, League Two and Championship for the likes of Southend, Braintree Town, Brentford and Bristol, and he has played five Premier League games for Wolves since joining.