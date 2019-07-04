David Njoku: Browns felt 'disrespected' by Hue Jackson last season

When Hue Jackson was fired eight games into the 2018 season by the Cleveland Browns, he wasted little time in shifting the blame to the front office.

Now, one of his former players is speaking out about Jackson’s comments and how they were received by the team.

"Well, obviously we weren't happy with what Hue said about us after he left. It is what it is," Browns tight end David Njoku said on The Rich Eisen Show. "Baker [Mayfield] didn't appreciate it. We came together after Hue left and took it upon ourselves to work extra hard to finish the year off strong.”

The Browns rattled off five wins in its final eight games to finish the season season 7-8-1, good for third in the AFC North division.

Jackson criticized front office and decisions made

Just a few days after being let go following the Browns’ Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jackson called the decision “premature.”

Jackson criticized the front office’s decision to have Todd Haley call the plays saying, “You look at our numbers with me calling the offense [in 2016, 2017) with less talent. Our numbers this year were the same or worse than our numbers last year with better players on offense.”

He also believed that if he were allowed to coach and do things the way he wanted to from the start, things would have been different. "Had we been doing in year one what I was able to get us to do in year three, there's no question we would already be a winning football team,” he said.

Shortly after, Jackson joined the Cincinnati Bengals staff as a special assistant. Quarterback Baker Mayfield later snubbed Jackson when the two teams played against each other drawing criticism.

Hue Jackson went for the hug and Baker hit him with the “we’re just friends” handshake 😂 pic.twitter.com/khycq8Vhik — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 25, 2018

Mayfield defended his actions in the postgame saying, “It’s just somebody that was in our locker room, asking for us to play for him and then goes to a different team we play twice a year.”

He added then, “Everybody can have their spin on it, but that’s how I feel.”

Njoku defended Mayfield’s actions and thoughts, citing how the team felt about what Jackson had done.

“Baker has a voice, as we all do, and he didn't appreciate what happened. It's not like we're robots,” He said. “We felt, in a way, disrespected. It is what it is."

Unless Jackson becomes a late season hire to a rival team, it’s unlikely that the Browns will ever see him again. Still, the feelings that Njoku described will likely carry on into the new season.

