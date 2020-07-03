David Njoku asks Browns to trade him before training camp, per report

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has requested to be traded before training camp, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday.

“It is in David’s best interest to find a new team at this time,” Njoku’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said, via Schefter.

The Browns would like to keep him, per the report.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has asked out of Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
This post will be updated.

