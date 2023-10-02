David Njoku Arrives in Full Mask at Cleveland Browns Game After Sustaining Facial Burns

The 27-year-old tight end reportedly sustained burns to his face and arm while trying to light a fire pit on Friday night

Getty Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku arrives at Sunday's game in a full face mask.

The 27-year-old athlete walked into Cleveland Browns Stadium wearing a beige, alien-inspired mask that covered everything but his eyes. He wore a large pair of black headphones over the mask, covering his ears.

Adding to his look, Njoku was dressed in a sweeping fur coat that was left open to reveal his bare chest underneath.

Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty David Njoku arrives at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Oct. 1.

Up until game time, it had been unclear whether Njoku would join his team on the field. On Saturday, the Browns announced that he had been added to the team's injury report ahead of Sunday's week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

He was listed as questionable "after sustaining burn injuries to his face and arm during a household accident," the team said in a message on its website.

ESPN reported that Njoku's burn injuries occurred while he was lighting a fire pit in his backyard on Friday night. His agent, Malki Kawa, shared a brief update about his client on X (formerly known as Twitter) Saturday, writing, "Thank you everyone for reaching out, but David Njoku is ok, thank God."

No other details about the severity of his injuries were provided.

Njoku later appeared to imply in his own message on X that he would be ready to play on Sunday. "The flesh is weak. See u tomorrow #DawgPound," he wrote in a post on Saturday afternoon.

Still, with Njoku's status uncertain, tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden was activated off the Browns' practice squad to potentially step in for Njoku.

As he warmed up on the field on Sunday, Njoku had switched from his larger mask to a black balaclava face covering. He topped it with a bright orange Browns headwear and covered his eyes with a pair of Oakley sunglasses.

Josefczyk/UPI/Shutterstock David Njoku wears a black balaclava while warming up on the field.

While Njoku rose to the occasion despite his injuries, making some big catches over the middle, the Browns had a disappointing showing during the AFC North matchup. The team lost to the Ravens 28-3, putting them at two wins and two losses for the season so far.

With quarterback Deshaun Watson out with a shoulder injury, rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson made his first NFL start. Thompson-Robinson managed to connect on only 19 of his 36 passes and was sacked four times during the game for a total loss of 48 yards. He fumbled the ball during one of those sacks.

On the final play of the game, running back Pierre Strong Jr. rushed for 40 yards to give the Browns a first down in the red zone, but Thompson-Robinson threw his third interception of the day as the clock ran out.

The team next facies the San Francisco 49ers in week 6 on Oct. 15 in Cleveland.



Read the original article on People.