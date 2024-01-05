David Muir And Linsey Davis Will Moderate ABC News’ New Hampshire GOP Debate

David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate the network’s pre-New Hampshire primary Republican debate on Jan. 18.

The event, co-sponsored by WMUR-TV, has traditionally been one of the more influential debates of the cycle. But CNN also has scheduled its own New Hampshire debate on Jan. 21, two days before the vote.

ABC News said that This Week co-anchors Martha Raddatz and Jonathan Karl will also be involved in coverage of the event, along with WMUR political director Adam Sexton.

The debate will start at 9 p.m. ET and will take place at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, NH. The debate is being held in coordination with the New Hampshire Republican State Committee. Candidates who finish in the top three of the Iowa caucuses on Jan. 15 will qualify. They also will be invited to participate if they receive at least 10% in two separate national polls of GOP voters, or at least 10% in two separate New Hampshire state polls.

Muir, the anchor and managing editor of World News Tonight, and Davis, the ABC News Live Prime anchor, were moderators in 2020 of the Democratic debate in New Hampshire, along with Good Morning America co-anchor George Stephanopoulos. Since then, the network has phased out Stephanopoulos’ chief anchor title and Muir has taken on leading coverage of special events and breaking news.

