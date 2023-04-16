David Moyes and West Ham fight back from the brink to restore belief - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

The London Stadium has turned on its team before and, after 32 minutes of bland and spineless football from West Ham United, it seemed certain that it would turn on them again. The home fans were grumbling when Gabriel Jesus scored for Arsenal after seven minutes, and they were beginning to simmer when Martin Odegaard doubled the lead a few seconds later.

As Thomas Partey strolled through West Ham’s midfield shortly afterwards, the atmosphere threatened to become one of all-out rage. Soon there were boos, and they rained down on David Moyes like hailstones. A manager with nowhere to hide, exposed to the fury of his own supporters as he stood, all alone, in the Premier League’s most cavernous dugout.

Was this the end? The thought must have crossed the Scotsman’s mind, at the least. It might even have dominated his thinking at that point. Moyes has been clinging onto his job in recent months but he would have known there would be only one outcome after another heavy, humiliating loss at home. “When we went 2-0 down, I have to say that I thought ‘my goodness…’” he admitted afterwards.

But with a single burst of speed from Declan Rice, an error by Partey and a subsequent composed penalty by Said Benrahma, West Ham came back to life. Out of nothing, the game changed. So did the mood in east London, where despair had turned into desire, and desire then turned into belief. Within nine minutes of the restart, West Ham were level.

For Moyes, who has spent so much of 2023 on the brink, this battling draw will bring respite. There is little expectation of him staying at the club beyond this summer but he can certainly expect to remain in post for the next week, at least, and therefore to be in the dugout for West Ham’s Europa Conference League quarter-final against Gent on Thursday.

How did they turn it around? At times in the second half, it seemed as if they had turned back the clock. This was the West Ham of the last two seasons, playing aggressive and intense football in front of their own supporters. One of the greatest achievements under Moyes has been the weaponisation of the previously mild London Stadium, and here the stands heaved with that passion once more.

“We put them on the back foot,” said Moyes. “We looked a little bit quicker all around the pitch. We got up to people faster. We started to get a little bit more pressure on the ball.”

Rice, as ever, was the driving force in midfield — against the club he might join this summer. Just as important, though, was the role played by the forward players, Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen, who ran in behind the Arsenal defence and stretched the game with the same relentlessness that defined their campaign last year.

Such energy and intensity has often been missing from West Ham’s attack this season, so there were moments when this felt like something of a throwback performance. After being so open in the first half an hour, their midfielders found within them the energy required to close down the gaps and disrupt Arsenal’s passing rhythm.

“We had to try to put Arsenal in a situation where it was more uncomfortable for them,” said Moyes. “We probably got the ball behind the opposition more than we have done all season. Maybe we have been doing that in the past and we have not been doing it as much [this year].”

Life is rarely straightforward at West Ham and it is a measure of the strangeness of their season that Moyes could yet end the campaign with a European trophy in his hands. If they play like this against Gent on Thursday, they will have far too much for the Belgian side. From there, they are only three matches from glory.

Truly, it is a tightrope of a campaign. And for 30 painful minutes here it seemed as if the teetering Moyes would finally fall. Instead, he stood tall as dark clouds began to gather, and his players found a level of performance that many supporters would have thought to be beyond them.