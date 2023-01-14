David Moyes under pressure after West Ham offer little fight in defeat at Wolves

David Moyes - AP/Rui Vieira

West Ham United manager David Moyes came under renewed pressure after slumping to a lifeless defeat in a game of high stakes against relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The east London club have failed to win in seven Premier League games since October 24, and have collected just five points from the last 30 available.

At Molineux they were beaten by Daniel Podence’s 49th-minute goal but rarely looked like scoring themselves and, just a few months after qualifying for Europe, now look to be in a real scrap to stay up.

By contrast, Wolves’ resurgence continued under new head coach Julen Lopetegui, who picked up his first Molineux Premier League win and his second in the top flight to make it seven points from four games.

And he proved he’s not afraid to make big calls as he omitted £27 million forward Goncalo Guedes from the squad.

Lopetegui, who gave £43 million new attacker Matheus Cunha his first start and a Molineux debut, said: “This is just a particular decision”.

Wolves, who had £10 million new midfield signing from Nice Mario Lemina on the bench, threatened first and Joao Moutinho glanced wide from Hugo Bueno’s cross.

At the other end, Jarrod Bowen forced Jose Sa to smother low to his left from a hooked shot after Vladimir Coufal crossed.

Wolves, are set to seal deals for Pablo Sarabia from PSG for £4.5million and Flamengo wonderkid Joao Gomes for £15 million, continued to look lively and Matheus Nunes tested Lukasz Fabianski with a curling shot after Daniel Podence had left a cross from Nelson Semedo when he should have shot.

West Ham missed the chance to take the lead in the 31st minute.

A deflected cross looped up and was flicked on to Coufal, whose first-time shot beat Sa but was blocked by a defender and rebounded back to the grateful goalkeeper.

A full-blooded volley from Ruben Neves to meet a corner would have been a goal of the season contender if it had found the net but the Wolves captain’s dipping effort sailed several yards over the bar.

Wolves’ need for a goalscorer was underlined just before half-time. Cunha got behind the Hammers’ defence down the left for a cross but Hwang Hee-Chan was a yard behind the ball from point-blank range.

There was a let-off for Wolves just after the restart. A poor kick by Sa went straight to Bowen 20 yards out but rather than shoot, the West Ham forward opted to square wide to Tomas Soucek, whose cross was cleared.

Wolves responded by taking the lead in the 49th minute. Daniel Podence rifled home first time from the edge of the penalty area from Nunes’s deflected cross for his third goal in four Premier League and fifth of the season.



Bowen tried to fashion an equaliser, but after cutting inside, his rising shot flew comfortably over the bar.

The longer the game went on the more Wolves looked the more likely scorers and they hit the woodwork twice in a matter of a few seconds as they tried to double their lead. Neves crashed a curling effort against the angle after he cut inside from Nunes’s chip, then substitute Rayan Ait-Nouri hit the post from the rebound only to be flagged offside.

But they had to be alert at the other end as substitute Said Benrahma drilled straight at Sa at his near post, then again when Lemina headed away Declan Rice’s bouncing shot.

West Ham pushed again and Angelo Ogbonna sent a downward header inches wide from a centre from Rice, who then curled harmlessly wide.

Wolves broke and Neves fired wide in what was suddenly a rare break for the hosts. Jimenez steered the ball home following a pass over the deep into stoppage time but an offsider flag was confirmed by VAR.

And on this showing, it is the Midlanders who look like the better bet to stay in the top flight.