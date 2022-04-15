David Moyes takes West Ham from flaky rollovers to resilient fighters

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Steinberg in Lyon
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • David Moyes
    David Moyes
    Football Manager
  • Pablo Fornals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Cresswell
    Aaron Cresswell
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mark Noble
    Mark Noble
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

There was a knowing grin from David Moyes and a delighted chuckle from Pablo Fornals when the door to the press room swung open and the noise from outside floated through the air. “That’s why I’m in here,” Moyes said, sounding like a weary father apologising for his unruly kids disturbing the other passengers on a packed train. “Everyone is screaming and jumping,” Fornals said as the midfielder listened to the chants of “West Ham are massive” from his jubilant teammates. “The emotions are high. It’s a really lovely moment.”

It had been one of those evenings. As Rednex’s Cotton Eye Joe blared around the away dressing room at the Groupama Stadium, Mark Noble sat by his locker and wept tears of joy after West Ham’s stunning 3-0 win over Lyon had taken them into their first European semi-final since 1976. “I don’t know where I am right now,” said Fornals. “The feeling is unbelievable. If we are together we have a big chance against every team.”

Related: West Ham seal Europa League semi-final spot as goal flurry tames Lyon

There had been a similar message from Moyes when the manager addressed his players immediately after their win in the last eight of the Europa League. The Scot reminded his side how far they have come and he could also be forgiven for a moment of personal reflection. This was big for Moyes, who was written off after spells with Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland. A tactical dinosaur? Moyes had just reached his first European semi-final and, having taken so much flak down the years, it meant a lot that victory over Lyon was achieved with his brother Kenny and his father, David Sr, watching from the stands.

Moyes’s family had witnessed something special. West Ham were slight outsiders after drawing the first leg 1-1. They had travelled to France without three key defenders, the absence of Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma and Aaron Cresswell forcing Moyes to alter his back four, and the concern was that they would not be solid enough to cope with Lyon’s attack.

There were troubling questions for Moyes to ponder before the game. Would a centre-back pairing of Craig Dawson and Issa Diop be too much of a drop from Zouma and Ogbonna? Would Vladimir Coufal raise his level at right-back after a difficult campaign? How would the inexperienced Ben Johnson fare in place of the suspended Cresswell at left-back?

The early signs were ominous. It was set up for Lyon to attack and they ripped into West Ham at first. Karl Toko Ekambi struck the woodwork. Moussa Dembélé offered slippery movement up front. Diop, who has had a shaky season, picked up an early booking for dragging the striker after losing him on the right flank.

“For 25 minutes we couldn’t get hold of the game” Noble said, and in previous years that would have been the cue for a collapse. The pressure would have been too much. Lyon would have broken through and the tie would have been lost.

Declan Rice celebrates with teammate Vladimir Coufal.
Declan Rice celebrates with teammate Vladimir Coufal. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

West Ham are different now. They weather storms and force their way into games. They were flaky before bringing Moyes back to the London Stadium two years ago; now they refuse to roll over and always stick together.

That resilience was evident when West Ham held firm after losing Cresswell to a controversial red card during the first leg. Every time you doubt them, every time you think it is about to fall apart, they come up with a surprise. They dig deep. They do not worry about their lack of depth, or listen when outsiders talk about fatigue. They keep going and stick together.

West Ham defy expectations. When they faced Sevilla in the previous round they battled back after losing the first leg 1-0 in Spain and won the tie in extra-time thanks to an emotional winner from their Ukrainian winger, Andriy Yarmolenko.

That triumph was typical of West Ham, who were similarly defiant against Lyon on Thursday night. Dawson, a cheap signing from Watford at the start of last season, stood firm and opened the scoring with a thumping header from a Fornals corner. Diop made interceptions and won his headers. Manuel Lanzini, who has battled to return to his best since suffering a serious knee injury in 2018, offered craft in midfield. Fornals never stopped running and finished the night with two assists. “That is my proudest thing,” Noble said. “This group of players work and run and fight for each other. That is why we are where we are.”

West Ham have finally realised that talent alone is not enough. Previous teams were not willing to graft, but Moyes has changed the club’s identity. He can count on Declan Rice to lead by example in midfield. He knows that Jarrod Bowen will track back on the right and that Antonio can occupy an entire defence on his own.

Then the quality comes into play. Rice can dominate midfield, while Antonio and Bowen are huge threats on the break. West Ham, who face Eintracht Frankfurt next, have become a proper team and are not in the last four by chance. Glory is within their grasp.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Pettersson puts up three points, Canucks edge Golden Knights 5-4 in crucial OT win

    VANCOUVER — Quinn Hughes scored 51 seconds into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks kept their dim playoff dreams alive with a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. The result moves Vancouver within three points of Vegas, with both teams grasping for the Western Conference wild card spots. Elias Pettersson had goal and a pair of assists for the Canucks (36-28-10) in regulation, while Bo Horvat had one of each. Vasily Podkolzin and Brad Richardson rounded out the scoring for the home s

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Crosby gives Pens OT win over Preds, reaches 1,400 points

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored the second of his two goals at 2:21 of overtime for his 1,400th career point, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday. Crosby added an assist in his 1,100th game, becoming the seventh-fastest player in NHL history to reach the 1,400-point milestone. It was also Crosby’s 77th game-winning goal, one behind Evgeni Malkin and Jaromir Jagr for the most in team history. On his latest

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Baumgartner to lead Canada at U18 worlds; Cheverie 1st woman to coach Canadian men

    CALGARY — Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada's team for the upcoming men's under-18 world hockey championship. Kori Cheverie, Todd Miller and David Struch will serve as assistants, joined by goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood. Baumgartner was an assistant with Canada's men's Olympic team at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-21), and held the same role in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wol