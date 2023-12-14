David Moyes sings praises of Edson Alvarez after West Ham win over Freiburg

David Moyes hailed Edson Alvarez’s performance after the Mexican starred in West Ham’s 2-0 victory over Freiburg to book their place in the last-16 of the Europa League.

Alvarez produced a wonderful assist for Mohammed Kudus in the 14th minute before the midfielder turned scorer later on.

And Moyes lauded both Alvarez and Kudus who were signed from Ajax in the summer.

“He did great (Alvarez),” Moyes said.

“The assist for the first one was a great pass then he did a great bit of link up with Jarrod (Bowen) and scores a big goal so I’m really pleased for him tonight.

“He’s still recovering a bit with illness but I’m really pleased with the things he’s done.

“The two of them (Kudus and Alvarez) have made great contributions already.

“Mainly Mohammed with goals and Edson with other elements and the two will get better.

“The hardest bit to find is the consistency with the intensity of the games.

“They’ve both settled in really well and they’ve done a good job.”

West Ham will avoid playing in the last-32 after tonight’s victory.

Moyes admitted the victory which sealed West Ham’s place at the top of Group A will give his side respite in February.

The Scot also highlighted the Hammers’ emergence in Europe in the last three years.

He added: “It is hugely important for us to get a bit of breathing space in February which we wouldn’t of had if we finished second.

“Qualifying for Europe and winning the group three years in a row now is really good for a side who has not been regular attendees.

“I think that’s 10 wins in Europe in a row now and that’s good for any team. Our control was pretty good and we’ve learnt from the games.

“Tonight we deserved our victory and deserved to top the toughest group out of the three previous years.”

Freiburg manager Christian Streich highlighted West Ham’s quality on the night.

He said: “It’s difficult to shut the gaps down. Jordy Makengo was playing against a top player like Kudus.

“Lucas Paqueta has got fantastic quality and I could really mention the whole team.

“If you don’t play at the highest level it is hard to play against the team at the level of West Ham.”