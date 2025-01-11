Everton appoint David Moyes as new manager: Why not all managerial returns are doomed

Twenty-three years after agreeing to become Everton manager for the first time, David Moyes returns to manage ‘The People’s Club’ as he so memorably called them - PA/Martin Rickett

Everton have confirmed David Moyes’ Goodison comeback with the Scot signing a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Moyes has expressed his delight at making an emotional return to the club he managed between 2002 and 2013, his immediate remit to replicate what he achieved upon replacing Walter Smith 22 years ago – to keep the club in the Premier League.

“It’s great to be back,” said Moyes. “I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn’t hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club.

“I’m excited to be working with The Friedkin Group and I am looking forward to helping them rebuild the club.

“Now we need Goodison and all Evertonians to play their part in getting behind the players in this important season so we can move into our fabulous new stadium as a Premier League team.”

In a club statement, Everton paid tribute to Moyes as ‘a driving force behind taking Everton to the 2009 FA Cup Final and four European campaigns’. None of his successors were able to match his level of consistency.

Since Moyes’ first spell at the club – he left with a guard of honour – he has managed Manchester United and West Ham United and among the honours he has won, his Uefa Europa Conference League victory in East London was the highlight.

Everton’s executive chairman Marc Watts said: “We are pleased that David is joining us at this pivotal time in Everton’s history. With over a decade of experience at the club, he is the right leader to propel us through our final season at Goodison Park and into our new stadium. We look forward to working with David to build the foundation of a new era for Everton.”

Moyes will add former West Ham assistant Billy McKinlay to his backroom team.

Everton have acted swiftly following the sacking of Sean Dyche. Dyche was dismissed because, having earlier been backed by the club’s new owners, they sensed he had lost the fight to lead the Premier League survival effort as the team’s results were undermined by the inability to create chances and score goals amid criticism of his playing style.

Moyes’ first game will be against Aston Villa at Goodison on Wednesday.

Not all managerial returns are doomed – as Moyes knows full well

David Moyes is back. Twelve years after he headed east for a brief, ill-starred spell at Manchester United, the veteran manager is nearing a return to Everton, the place he made his name, charged with the responsibility of ensuring the magnificent new Bramley-Moore Dock is not to be the finest stadium in the Championship next season.

Like with smouldering fireworks, in football they say you should never go back. Managers, however, clearly pay no heed to collective wisdom. Moyes is by no means the first to return to former glories. Here, in reverse order, is our top 10 of others who have revisited familiar places.

Quique Sánchez Flores

Flores became Watford manager in June 2015, the fifth man to hold the job in a year. He did well, delivering comfortable mid-table security and taking the side to the FA Cup semi final. But, in typical Vicarage Road style, he was let go at the end of that season, the expectation among fans being he would simply join the growing line of forgotten ex-Watford bosses.

But then, to much astonishment, in September 2019 he was back, replacing his floundering fellow Spaniard Javi Gracía. Unfortunately his second game in charge was a stinging 8-0 defeat at Manchester City. By November, after just eight weeks as boss and having delivered only one win, he was gone for a second time.

Quique Sánchez Flores could not inspire Watford a second time - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Comeback rating Zero

Roy Hodgson

Appointed by Crystal Palace in 2017 after the disastrous short reign of Frank de Boer, Hodgson did something no one had done before or since in the Premier League: he kept a team that had lost their first seven games of the season in the division. After bruising experiences at Liverpool, then England, going back to his boyhood club seemed the perfect place for Hodgson to see out his career. Loved by the fans, he remained there for four happy years before retiring, having already set the record as the oldest manager in Premier League history.

Retirement, however, was not for him. He was soon back in the dugout at Watford, before announcing that was it for what appeared to be the final time. But when Palace needed someone to steady things after his replacement Patrick Vieira’s management began to unravel, he went back to Selhurst Park in March 2023. It was not a particularly happy return, he looked increasingly doddery on the touchline. The rumours were circling that he was about to be replaced when, in February 2024 he was admitted to hospital and resigned, this time for the last time.

Comeback rating 1/5

Kevin Keegan

In 1992, eight years after he finished there as a hero of a player, Keegan was appointed Newcastle manager, reckoned a real left-field selection given he admitted he had watched only two live games since he had hung up his boots. His task was not a simple one: it was to stop the club being relegated to the third tier for the first time in their history. He not only did that, surfing a wave of excitement, he took them first into the Premier League, then to within a whisker of winning it. His brand of charismatic, attacking football electrified the Geordie faithful and when, in 1997, he fell out with the board, his subsequent departure almost precipitated a full-on fan revolt.

When he returned in January 2008, replacing Sam Allardyce, supporters were full of hope he might deliver the same level of fun as his first two stints. Instead he took nine games to record his first win. A late rally helped the team finish 12th, hinting that the good times might return. But he fell out with the owner Mike Ashley over summer recruitment (or lack of it) and resigned for a second time that September.

‘The Geordie Messiah’s’ second coming was greeted ecstatically but Kevin Keegan quit after eight months in preference to continuing to work with Mike Ashley - Getty Images/Stu Forster

Comeback rating 1/5

Howard Kendall

Everton have previous when it comes to going back to their past in the hope of stimulating their present. Kendall was easily the most successful manager in the club’s history when he took them to two titles, the European Cup Winners’ Cup and the FA Cup in the mid-eighties. He resigned in 1987 to try his hand abroad, at Athletic Bilbao. He returned to Goodison in 1990, with the club adrift near the foot of the table. He stabilised things and restored a sense of upward trajectory. But he fell out with the board after they refused to let him sign Dion Dublin from Manchester United and resigned in November 1993.

With Everton again in relegation crisis, he was back once more in 1997, keeping the club up on the last day of the season. It was to prove his last job in English football.

Comeback rating 2/5

Kenny Dalglish

There was almost a 20-year gap between Sir Kenny’s two stints in the Anfield dugout. His first had been triumphant, winning the title three times and the FA Cup twice. But he was hollowed out by the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, his kindness and support for the victims’ families taking a huge personal toll. Exhausted, he resigned in February 1991, taking 10 months out to refresh his ambition. He was appointed Blackburn boss that October, won the title with them two seasons later and also had spells at Newcastle and Celtic.

In 2011, with Roy Hodgson having departed, he returned to the Liverpool dugout, first as stand-in, then on a permanent basis. He won the League Cup, but poor league results and his handling of the Luis Suárez crisis concerned the club’s new American owners, and he was let go at the end of the 2011-12 season.

Kenny Dalglish won the League Cup in his second spell as Liverpool manager to add to the three titles and two FA Cups won in his first - Action Images/John Sibley

Comeback rating 2/5

David Moyes

His return to Everton is not the first time Moyes has been on the rebound. He has twice managed West Ham too. The first time, in November 2017, with the club in the relegation zone, he was employed as a firefighter, on a short-term, six-month contract. He did precisely what was required, and left with safety achieved.

After being out of the game for a year, he was back in December 2019, this time on a longer deal. And how he delivered. He qualified for Europe in his second season, then in 2023 won the European Conference League, the club’s first proper trophy since the 1980 FA Cup. A year later, amid some fan discontent at the style of football he espoused, he was not offered a new contract and left.

Comeback rating 3/5

Louis van Gaal

Never one for doing things by halves, Van Gaal has been reappointed manager of the Dutch national side not once but twice. His first spell began in 2000 when, despite his record as a coach with Ajax and Barcelona, he failed to qualify for the 2002 World Cup. Nevertheless he was reappointed in 2012 and took the side to Brazil for the 2014 tournament, when they were within a penalty shoot-out of qualifying for the final but won the third-fourth play-off.

And he was back for the Qatar competition in 2022, when his side again lost to Argentina on penalties, this time in the quarter-final. Never constrained by modesty, Van Gaal reckoned the only reason he had not won was because the whole thing was rigged to ensure Lionel Messi lifted the trophy.

Louis van Gaal took the Netherlands to the World Cup semi-final in his second spell with the national side and to the quarter-final eight years later in his third stint - AP/Manu Fernandez

Comeback rating 3/5

Harry Redknapp

Initially appointed as director of football in 2001, Redknapp took over as manager of Portsmouth in March 2002 and led them to promotion to the Premier League. However in November 2004 he resigned after a row with the owner Milan Mandaric. Pompey fans were more than incensed when he went down the road to lead their loathed rivals Southampton.

But then, a year later, with Pompey in trouble, he was persuaded to make the short return journey and prevented them being relegated that season. In 2008, having built the finest Portsmouth team in living memory, he won the FA Cup. Shortly afterwards, with the club facing financial meltdown, he resigned and moved to Tottenham.

Comeback rating 4/5

José Mourinho

After winning two league titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup, the ‘Special One’ found that even his level of success was not sufficient armoury in the internal political battleground that was Chelsea under Roman Abramovich. He was fired in 2007 and headed off first to Inter, then Real Madrid, adding yet more silverware to his ever-growing collection.

His return to Chelsea in 2013 was greeted as a second coming by the fans, who grew ever more certain of his specialness when he won first the League Cup then, in 2015, the Premier League title, his third with the club. It was not enough to satisfy his chairman, however, and a run of defeats – and an increasingly grumpy demeanour – led to his second sacking in December 2015.

After two titles with Porto, two in his first spell at Chelsea, two with Inter and one with Real Madrid, José Mourinho won his eighth, and last to date, back at the Bridge in 2015 - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Comeback rating 4/5

Carlo Ancelotti

Nobody has ever done a return quite like the man with the vertical eyebrow. He was first appointed manager of Real Madrid in 2013 and, in his debut season in charge, did entirely what was required of the position, winning the Champions League. The following year, however, his side were eliminated in the competition’s semi-final and, ludicrously, he was fired.

After detours via Bayern, Napoli and Everton, he went back to the Bernabéu in 2021. Where he has subsequently lived up to all expectation by winning, amongst other things, the Champions League twice. Nobody does it better than Carletto.

Comeback rating 5/5