David Moyes recalls dramatic draw when Lanzini strike sparked West Ham ‘upturn’

Andy Sims, PA
·2 min read
In this article:
David Moyes feels West Ham’s last visit to Tottenham kick-started their transformation from relegation candidates to top-four challengers.

In October 2020 the Hammers found themselves 3-0 down to their derby rivals after only 16 minutes and still trailed by the same margin with eight minutes remaining.

But Fabian Balbuena pulled one back and a Davinson Sanchez own goal set up a grandstand finish capped by a memorable Manuel Lanzini strike to snatch an unlikely point.

Moyes, who returns to Spurs with West Ham on Sunday, said: “I think sometimes in football, managers will tell you there are things which can completely change the outcome of your season.

“I think that gave us huge confidence and momentum, coming from 3-0 down to get back to 3-3 against Tottenham.

“It was a huge game for us, and with the quality of the goal at the end as well. So it was a big moment and an upturn from where we were.

“It was like a win that night. Every team would tell you that, if you’re 3-0 down and you get back. Arsenal did it against us at home last year and in truth they’ve not looked back either.”

Lanzini had struggled for form after a suffering a cruciate injury on Argentina duty in 2018, but he is now a vital part of the West Ham team chasing a top-four place again.

“He’s a different player. He plays in a different fashion after his cruciate, that changed a little bit how he has to play,” added Moyes.

“But he has a bit more maturity now and he’s doing things better. He’s much more of an all-round footballer and his work rate is very good. His football has helped us and we’ve needed him.

“He’s been in the team now for the last three months and he’s made a big difference to us, he really has.”

