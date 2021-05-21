How David Moyes plans to sustain West Ham level after Europe push - from transfers to training
David Moyes does not want to give his players an easy ride next season and has detailed his plan to keep West Ham competing for Europe.
The Scot has taken the east Londoners from relegation battles to the brink of a sixth-placed finish this season - which will be confirmed if they avoid defeat to Southampton on the final day of the season this weekend.
Taking on the Europa League next season would mean the Hammers needing a bigger squad, but before even considering that, the former Manchester United manager wants to add players to ensure his squad are kept on their toes.
Asked to name his player of the year, Moyes said there was simply too much competition, citing the performances of Declan Rice, Angelo Ogbonna, Michail Antonio, Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Coufal and Lukasz Fabianski across the season.
And in order to keep so many at such high levels, Moyes is ready to act this summer.
"Continually building the team," said Moyes when asked how to keep performances high. "I'm going to try and get more competition. I want more competition for places. I want them not to think that this is going to be easy.
"I have to drive the training, we're getting better and I have to say the last three months the players have continually tried to take things on when it might have been easy to draw. I've been really pleased with how they've stepped up.
"I want hungry players and people who are going to move on, keep us going. I don't think we'll have lots of signings, we'll have a few.
"You can't just keep adding to your squad, you have to create spaces to bring players so you have to alter your squad a bit.
"We're no different, we'll need to try and make sure we trim the fat a little bit and get in what we think is right."
