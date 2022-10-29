David Moyes' kryptonite: trips to the big six

David Moyes and Jurgen Klopp - David Moyes has broken barriers at West Ham, but away trips to the 'Big Six' are his nemesis - AP

If one image could summarise David Moyes’s painful away record against the biggest sides in the land, it was the sight of the West Ham United manager falling to his knees on the touchline during the final moments of his side’s narrow defeat at Anfield this month.

With 86 minutes on the clock, and West Ham trailing 1-0, the ball fell to Tomas Soucek in the six-yard box. A goal seemed inevitable, until Liverpool midfielder James Milner materialised – seemingly out of thin air – to deflect Soucek’s shot wide.

Such was the shock of it, and the instant anguish of Soucek’s failure to convert, Moyes’s legs gave way.

While it was an unfamiliar pose for the West Ham manager, kneeling in horror at what he had just witnessed, it must have been a relatively familiar feeling.

Away trips to the “Big Six” have been a constant source of frustration for the 59-year-old, who has broken through so many barriers at West Ham but is still waiting for his first victory at the home of one of the top teams in the Premier League.

It is not just a problem he has faced at West Ham, either, as Moyes experienced similar difficulties at Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland. So much so that he has never won a league match away to Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool or United as manager – in 69 attempts.

Match No 70 away to these sides arrives on Sunday, when Moyes returns to Old Trafford with a West Ham team growing in confidence after a slow start to the campaign. West Ham have won six of their past eight matches in all competitions, and would move to within three points of United if they won.

While the history books suggest another Moyes defeat is likely, there is a sense that West Ham are getting closer to landing a major blow away to these “Big Six” sides. They are certainly causing plenty of problems for them: Chelsea needed late winners at Stamford Bridge this season and last, while United struck a 90th-minute winner in the same fixture last year.

At the London Stadium, meanwhile, West Ham claimed victories over Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea last season. Moyes has built a team capable of upsetting the big boys, and it is surely only a matter of time before his players produce a similar level of performance away from home.

“Last year we beat Chelsea, we beat Liverpool, we ran the top teams really well,” Moyes said. “We have been to Anfield and lost narrowly, and lost at Chelsea narrowly. We have got to see if we can change that little bit of unluckiness into luckiness, and see if we can get a result.

“What it comes down to is trying to make your own luck by being brave and positive, and over the last year or so that is the way we have been.

"We have had that mode of trying to challenge the big teams, to give them a game. Sometimes it has not worked out, but that is the way I hope we go about taking them on.”

The desire to turn the “Big Six” into a “Big Seven”, and to consistently threaten these sides, is what fuelled West Ham’s transfer activity this summer.

Moyes was desperate to add quality, targeting players who could elevate West Ham as a team rather than just padding out the squad, and there is now much more quality at his disposal than in his first few years in east London – even if playmaker Lucas Paqueta will be absent on Sunday due to injury.

His reference to his team showing more “bravery” in the past year is perhaps an indication of what Moyes believes has gone wrong over the seasons. Has there been too much caution from his players, too much respect for the league’s most illustrious opponents?

The Scot’s record at Old Trafford, as a visiting manager, would suggest so. In 15 matches there his teams have scored just 10 goals, and 40 per cent of those came in one game: a chaotic 4-4 draw in April 2012, when Moyes was in charge of Everton.

With international stars such as Thilo Kehrer, Kurt Zouma, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Gianluca Scamacca in their team, West Ham should have more class, personality and courage than at any time in Moyes’s reign.

If they are to continue to push forward, they need to be able to show it away to the most formidable opponents. And if Moyes can smash that barrier, lifting his personal curse, then West Ham’s development as a club could enter a new phase.