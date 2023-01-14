David Moyes issues fan plea after West Ham drop into relegation zone

(Action Images via Reuters)

David Moyes has urged West Ham fans not to turn on their side after the Hammers slipped into the Premier League relegation zone with defeat at Wolves.

The Hammers were beaten 1-0 at Molinuex thanks to Daniel Podence’s strike early in the second half, which saw Moyes’ side extend their run without a League victory to seven games.

While the home crowd serenaded new boss Julen Lopetegui following Wolves’ victory, Moyes’ attempts to acknowledge the travelling support were met with gestures of frustration.

Next up is a crucial home meeting with Everton, who are also in the bottom three after a damaging home defeat to Southampton, when anything but three points could surely see the atmosphere turn toxic.

"I think what we’ve given West Ham supporters in the last few years, I hope they’ll give us back when we’re in a difficult period,” Moyes said.

“They give us back everything the players and the staff have given the club in the last couple of years, I am sure that will help us because you always want the backing of your home support. We’ve always had it, so let’s hope that continues.”

Moyes has so far been backed by the club hierarchy as the man to turn the Irons’ form around, having done just that when taking the job for a second time late in 2019.

The Scot has made no bones about the pressure he is under, but has also repeatedly pointed to raised expectations following successive top-seven finishes and last season’s run to the Europa League semi-finals.

“If you look at it, normally the one ones with the clubs that stick with it tend to get the results,” Moyes added.

“When you’re in this industry, you’ve got to win games and I’m not winning enough games. I’m not stupid.

“I would never look at myself and say, ‘I’ve got credit in the bank’. I know you have to earn the right to be in football management. To manage in this league is a big, big thing. Lots of people are after jobs in this league. I’m not daft. I’ve got enough games in it (my career) to understand you’ve got to do well enough to keep your job and we have to try to do better than we’re doing at the moment.”