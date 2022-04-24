David Moyes insists there is no ‘big panic’ despite Declan Rice rejecting West Ham contract offer

(REUTERS)

David Moyes says there is no need for a “big panic” after Declan Rice turned down the offer of a new deal for a third time.

West Ham offered the 23-year-old a deal worth around £200,000-a-week which would easily make him the best paid player in the history of the club, but Rice stood firm in his stance having already snubbed two deals last summer.

Moyes is confident West Ham are still in the driving seat when it comes to his future and suggested Rice’s camp may just be angling for a bigger offer.

Rice will have two years left on his current deal this summer with the club holding the option of a third year.

Chelsea and Manchester United hold long term interest in the England international. Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has suggested that West Ham’s £150million valuation is too high while the club are still barred from signing players under the terms of their government licence.

Asked about his stance on Rice’s future, Moyes said: “I’ve said it [where I stand] and I think we have said what we think.

“We like Dec and he’s got three-and-a-half years to go on his contract so I don’t think there is any big panic.

“Maybe he just wants more money. People do turn down contracts. It is not unusual for players at clubs to turn down contracts, maybe it is a negotiation tactic.”

While Moyes is adamant that Rice is not for sale this summer, the Scot suggested there should be no fear about losing him at some point.

“I sold Wayne Rooney and Everton got better,” said Moyes.

“It doesn’t always mean that things don’t happen. We’ve said before that we’ve got no intention of selling.”