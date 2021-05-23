David Moyes hopes ‘exceptional’ Jesse Lingard stays at West Ham but insists there are ‘no guarantees’

Has Jesse Lingard played his final match for West Ham? (Getty Images)

David Moyes hopes Jesse Lingard stays at West Ham this summer, but insists there are “no guarantees” over his future.

The attacking midfielder has rejuvenated his stalled career since moving to east London on loan until the end of the season in January, proving an influential figure in West Ham’s ultimately successful push for Europe.

Though he did not score during the final six matches of the season, nine goals and five assists in 16 appearances still represents an excellent return for Lingard, who has also forced his way back into the England setup and will hope to earn a spot in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad set to be announced on Tuesday.

However, the 28-year-old’s club future remains uncertain at this stage, with West Ham eager to keep him but the player expected back at Manchester United, where he may be given another chance under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and remains under contract until next summer.

Lingard impressed again against Southampton on the final day of the 2020/21 Premier League season and played the full 90 minutes as Pablo Fornals’ brace and a fine late goal from Declan Rice secured West Ham’s first top-six finish this century and a spot in next season’s Europa League.

“I hope Jesse’s here, we’d like to keep him, he’s done an exceptional job for us but there’s no guarantees, he’s not our player,” Moyes said afterwards.

“But I hope Jesse realises we’ve been good for him as well, and that he joined a club on the up.”

