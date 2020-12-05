David Moyes frustrated by officials as West Ham throw away lead vs Manchester United
David Moyes hit out at officials after West Ham's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United, claiming a poor decision cost the Hammers.
West Ham were leading against Moyes's former employers when Bruno Fernandes collected a long ball from goalkeeper Dean Henderson and teed up Paul Pogba to score.
The ball down the line from Henderson looked as if it may have crossed the line out of play, though a VAR check allowed the goal to stand as it was impossible to say that the ball had gone out - and the assistant referee had not flagged the issue.
The Hammers, who had wasted plenty of chances before then, collapsed from there as goals from Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford sealed another win on the road for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Moyes admitted they never recovered from the decision, though he was encouraged by parts of the display.
"I think we played really well in patches," said Moyes. "If we get the second goal it changes the game. We opened up second half really well too. But then we got a decision that went against us.
"But when you get disappointments you need to recover quickly. The ball was over my head. I had the best view. It was definitely over the line. The players all knew.
"That really changes the game. Surely the linesman needs to look to see if the ball is out rather than an offside. I don't know who looks up and down the pitch then?
A moment of magic from Pogba! ✨🎩
What a strike from the Frenchman 🇫🇷 In the space of three minutes Man United turn the game on it’s head, they now lead 2-1!
📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL
📱 Follow #WHUMUN here: https://t.co/gXLEYlS93p
📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/E1WVHooMNQ
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 5, 2020
"When the game gets stretched it doesn't suit us. We did not get over the disappointment of an unfair goal. We tried to be more expansive and they caught us on the break."
West Ham were the first club to welcome fans back for a Premier League game, with the lucky 2,000 staying to applaud the players off despite the result.
"I was pleased we had 2,000 fans in," said Moyes. "I would like it to be many more. I hope the West Ham fans enjoyed it. The bit we just missed out on was maybe not managing the game well enough."
This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League.
Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.
Read More
West Ham 1-3 Man United: As it happened - LIVE!
West Ham player ratings v Man United: Soucek shines but Irons punished
Man United player ratings: Rashford, Fernandes inspire comeback