David Moyes fires warning to West Ham fans over Kalvin Phillips treatment

David Moyes has urged West Ham fans to lay off Kalvin Phillips and insisted the midfielder can still make a success of his so-far doomed loan spell.

Phillips’s cursed stint in east London plunged to new depths on Saturday when he was involved in a confrontation with a supporter after giving away a penalty in the Hammers’s dramatic 4-3 defeat at Newcastle.

In a video shared widely on social media, a fan is heard calling Phillips “useless” as he boards the team bus outside St. James’s Park. The midfielder then responds by raising his middle-finger from behind the coach windscreen.

Phillips had been penalised for a foul on Anthony Gordon only minutes after coming off the bench. At that stage, Moyes’s side led 3-1, but the incident proved a key turning point as the Toon roared back to snatch a remarkable comeback victory.

Despite his dreadful form, however, with Edson Alvarez still suspended, Moyes may again be forced to call on Phillips when Tottenham visit the London Stadium on Tuesday night.

“Kalvin's a human being and can do things which we all do at different times,” Moyes said of the 28-year-old’s middle-fingered salute. “What he needs is support behind him, people to help him, and we're going to stand with him help him as much as we possibly can. Obviously, we need all out supporters to give all our players, whoever it is, their support.

“He's fine, he's back training and we've all moved on from the weekend. We've got a big game coming up and we're getting ready for that now.”

Phillips arrived at the London Stadium on loan from Manchester City in January, looking to put a miserable 18 months in which he failed to break into Pep Guardiola’s team behind him.

Instead, however, a series of high-profile errors have seen the former Leeds man lose his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad and even into April he appears a long way from recovering his best form. Moyes, though, has not given up hope.

“Kalvin Phillips is a really good player, an international player, and I do believe he is an excellent footballer,” the Scot added. “And I do believe we can still make something out of the time we've got left with him here."